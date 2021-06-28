CactusJackDior, Travis Scott’s collection with Dior, is here

Travis Scott can now add another title to his long list of can-dos: Dior collaborator.

The French luxury fashion brand operated the Astromonde rapper as his latest creative collaborator, following partnerships with artists like KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Hajime Sorayama and, most recently, Kenny Scharf.

Scott will be the first rapper to inspire and influence Dior’s menswear collection, designed by creative director Kim Jones. In addition to his chart-topping hits, the American musician is known for his powerful influence on menswear, his love for (wearing and design) of the sneakers, as well as for being married to Kylie Jenner. But he is no stranger to Dior either, having already been seen in the front row of the House’s fashion shows.

The new Dior Men collection will undoubtedly offer a variety of limited edition sneakers. In fact, Scott was one of the first to sport the limited-edition Dior x Air Jordan 1 sneakers released last year, serving as the muse for the high-profile collaboration. He will likely participate in the remix of iconic Dior shoes, such as the B23 sneakers. We can also expect new versions of the best-selling Saddle bag, as has been the case with past Dior Men’s collaborations under the direction of Kim Jones.

Dior also dubbed its upcoming menswear collection #CactusJackDior, a nod to Scott’s creative collective “Cactus Jack”. In 2020, the rapper also founded the Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to empower young people by giving them access to educational and creative resources. Most recently, the organization collaborated with the Parsons School of Design to launch a fashion program and scholarship.

As seen in a teasing from Dior, the cactus motif will be in the spotlight in his collaboration with Travis Scott.

It’s been a big month for Dior, which has just launched its Micro Bag collection, in addition to announcing its surprise men’s capsule collection with Sacai. In the larger luxury fashion landscape, brands are also fighting over who can create the most high-profile collaboration. Aside from Balenciaga and Gucci’s unprecedented mutual “hack” of each other’s house codes, Dior will likely find its match in Louis Vuitton, whose latest menswear offerings included limited editions of the Nike Air sneakers. Force 1, designed by Virgil Abloh.

(Header photo courtesy of Sharif Hamza and Dior)

See the original article here.