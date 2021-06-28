Plus-size fashion editor forms brand in 40s





(Editorial YourDigitalWall): – New York City, New York June 27, 2021 (Issuewire.com) –Fashion editor Renee Cafaro has built a plus size brand amid the COVID lockdown to help Garment Center, which is slated to launch in July RCA public label is Renee Cafaro Atelier’s first ready-to-wear brand. Cafaro is best known in the plus size fashion world as America’s editor-in-chief of the leading print media for curvy women, SLiNK Magazine, and as an influencer formerly known as FoxyRoxyFashion on Instagram. As a fashion expert, journalist and consumer, Renee is all too aware of the pitfalls of the industry, which is why she is committed to providing high quality articles with an emphasis on fit and functionality for sizes 16-32. In March 2020, as the world entered quarantine, Renee set out to address two issues: sudden unemployment in her industry and the need for masks and gowns in New York hospitals. She committed $ 25,000 to a project she called “Si Sew Puede” on Facebook, networking sewers with frontline workers in need of PPE before they were readily available. Months later, with the magazine and fashion world still on hold, she enlisted several talented tailors from her PPE program, to help her develop her designs that had been left on the back burner for years. One of them is a revolutionary, patent-pending problem-solving dress that Cafaro came up with in 2009, while still in her first successful career in New York politics. This dress is already making the buzz on social networks will be available up to size 5x. Its built-in support for DDD + cups and versatile styling make strapless bras and overwrap a thing of the past! Renee creates as she lives – with purpose. RCA Public Label is made in New York, from patterns to production, by her and a collection of BIPOC New Yorkers from locally purchased materials in the hopes of revitalizing the Garment District one dollar at a time. Due to the commitment to pay fair wages to local artisans, prices range from $ 200 to $ 650, but each piece is expertly crafted and rooted in its purpose. Cafaro hopes taller consumers start investing in wardrobe classics instead of the fast-paced fashions that can harm the environment and workers. We put people before profit by selling every outfit almost at cost and donating a portion of RCA’s proceeds to charities to benefit women / POC in business. After a successful first fashion show with the 11Honor tailoring site, Rcapubliclabel.com will launch in July 2021. Top-selling items will be in limited stock to begin with and more expensive pieces will be available for pre-sale which will be delivered in approximately 3 weeks. . International shipping will be available, which is great news for readers of the UK magazine SLiNK that Cafaro has worked for for years. RCA Public Label is a sub-label of her studio, so she also can’t wait to create custom tailoring for tall people of all genders who need something special for red carpets at weddings. Please contact us and Renée will be happy to try to accommodate you. Contact: [email protected]

