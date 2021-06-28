Former Moncton Fashion Designer Sells Collection at Holt Renfrew

MONCTON As she strolled the beaches of Bermuda with her two children, former Monctonian Melissa Carson Leach was shocked by the amount of plastic she found washed up on the shore. She was inspired by it to create Factor Bermuda, a luxury clothing brand that is now part of the Holt Renfrew catalog.

I certainly didn’t realize how much plastic comes out of the ocean on a daily basis, Leach said in an interview from her home in Bermuda. When I started growing the business, I wanted to make sure sun protection was at the heart and sustainability was at the heart.

Leachs’ love of fashion began when she posed as a teenager. After several years, she became more interested in what goes on behind the camera. She received her commerce degree from Saint Mary’s University and then moved to the UK for the London College of Fashion.

She went on to hold positions in British luxury designer companies like Burberry, Jimmy Choo and an external arm of the British Fashion Council. The latter has helped young designers understand what it takes to sell in different markets. But despite her background in the industry, Leach wouldn’t consider herself a fashion designer.

I know exactly what I want in terms of design, I know the exact look and the exact fit I’m looking for, she said. But for me, the design part was definitely a learning curve.

For this reason, Leach took around 18 months to create the Factor Bermudas capsule collection. The collection, which consists of several pieces of swimwear, is made from an Italian lycra and is derived from pieces of recycled ocean plastic.

Plus, the fabric helps protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, a crucial aspect for Leachs’ personal life. While working for Burberry in 2007, she was diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

During the scariest part of her life, the diagnosis showed the importance of protecting her skin and set her on a journey to find the perfect sunscreen clothing. But no matter where she looked, she couldn’t find the pieces that matched her style.

I found this research to be really unsuccessful because anything I found on the market at that time wasn’t very flattering or didn’t reflect my own style, Leach said. What I was looking for was something chic, elegant, longevity, minimalist and timeless.

Factor Bermuda focuses on slow fashion wholesale and direct to consumer sales. Its products are made in a small, bespoke factory in New York, where everything is designed for small series production, reducing its carbon footprint.

I think it’s a real responsibility to the fashion industry, said Leach. Sustainability is not a selling point these days, I just think it’s a necessity for the future, and I think companies need to be a lot more transparent about it.

Factor Bermuda made its way to Holt Renfrews luxury department stores in early May, thanks to some of its connections at London Fashion Week. Shoppers can now purchase swimsuits and caps at the brand’s stores in Toronto and Vancouver and online.

For Leach, this moment was a childhood dream come true and made her feel like a truly proud Canadian. With this, she is developing the new Factor Burmudas collection for next summer. But for now, Shell is quietly celebrating its childhood victory.

It’s not often that Canadians in a small town are able to create a collection that is launched in a luxury store, she said. The morning I had the conversation that it was on the floor, I had to sit down and take the time to appreciate how far I’ve come and what I had accomplished.

Aaron Sousa is a summer intern for Huddle.