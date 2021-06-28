Fashion
Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti leaves fashion company management
Burberry the general manager Marco Gobbetti is about to leave the FTSE 100 fashion business at the end of the year, it was announced.
the boss drove the business, known for its iconic trench coats, since 2017.
Burberry said the 62-year-old would step down to seize another opportunity that would allow him to return to Italy and be closer to his family.
Luxury goods company Salvatore Ferragamo Group said an agreement has been reached with Gobbetti to join Salvatore Ferragamo as chief executive and managing director.
The group expects that he will remain with the company until the end of the calendar year. Gobbetti will work with President Gerry Murphy to provide full support to the leadership team for an orderly transition.
Murphy said Gobbetti has had a transformative impact and established a clearly defined goal and strategy, an exceptional team and strong brand momentum.
At the end of 2017, the chief executive unveiled plans to upscale the company to escalate the fight with rivals, seeking to ax a number of stores not close enough to spending Burberry shoppers. Since his arrival he has recruited Creative Chief Riccardo Tisci and a range of new collections has been introduced.
Like other luxury brands, Burberry has seen sales decline due to the pandemic, but said last month that a recovery gathered pace during the year, leading to higher same-store sales. in the fourth quarter of 32% over one year.
Gobbetti said: As a group, we have elevated and strengthened the brand and the company, while continuing to be a force for good. With Burberry re-energized and firmly on track for strong growth, I think the time has come for me to step back.
Prior to joining Burberry, Gobbetti worked for the luxury leather goods group Celine, where he was Chairman and CEO from 2008 to 2016. He also worked at Givenchy and Moschino.
