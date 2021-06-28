Fashion
Andra Day lights up the red carpet in a peach and white dress for a performance at the BET Awards
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKEND
BLAMER IT ON BABY – DABABY
GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION
TALES OF HEAUX – JAZMINE SULLIVAN – WINNER
DISEASE OF KINGS – NAS
THE IMPOSSIBLE HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER
BETTER COLLABORATION
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY
POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT
BEST R&B / FEMALE POP ARTIST
BEYOND
SHE – WINNER
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
JHEN AIKO
SUMMER MARKET
UPS
BEST MEN’S R & B / POP ARTIST
6 LACK
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN – WINNER
OVERLOOK
TANK
THE WEEKEND
GIVEON – WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
COI LERAY
FLO MILLI
GIVEON – WINNER
JACK HARLOW
MILK
DOGS BEAR
BEST GROUP
21 BOUMIN SAUVAGE AND METRO
CHLOE X HALLE
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
MIGOS
SILK SONIC – WINNER
BEST WOMEN’S HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
COI LERAY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION – WINNER
MILK
SAUSAGE
LIL BABY – WINNER
BEST MEN’S HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DUCK
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
LIL BABY – WINNER
POP SMOKE
DR. BEST GOSPEL / BOBBY JONES INSPIRATION AWARD
BABY WINANS – IN THE NAME OF JESUS
CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST
SHE – KEEP US TOGETHER
KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD – WINNER
MARVIN SAPP – THANKS FOR EVERYTHING
TAMELA MANN TOUCH OF YOU
BET YOUR PRICE
ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – THUS DONE
BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA
BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN
CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL
CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED
SZA – GOOD DAY – WINNER
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) – WINNER
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) – WINNER
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)
EMICIDE (BRAZIL)
HEADIE ONE (United Kingdom)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (United Kingdom)
YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)
VIEWERS ‘CHOICE PRIZE
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
LIL BABY – BIGGEST PICTURE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONC – SAVAGE (REMIX) – WINNER
SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CARDI B – HIGH
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOUM
BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DCHARD – WINNER
Cole bennett
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – WINNER
BEST FILM
COMING 2 AMERICA
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – WINNER
THE BLACK BACKGROUND OF MY RAINEY
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
SOUL
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE VACANCES
BEST ACTRESS
ANDRA DAY – WINNER
ANGELA BASSETT
AISS RAE
JURNEY SMOLLETT
VIOLA DAVIS
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
ALDIS HODGE
CHADWICK BOSEMAN – WINNER
LADIES IDRIS
DANIEL KALUUYA
EDDIE MURPHY
LAKEITH STANFIELD
YOUNG STAR AWARD
ALEX R. HIBBERT
ETHAN HUTCHISON
LONNIE CHAVIS
MARSAI MARTIN – WINNER
MICHAEL EPPS
STORM REID
NAOMI OSAKA – WINNER
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’JA WILSON
CANDACE PARKER
CLARESSA SHIELDS
NAOMI OSAKA – WINNER
SERENA WILLIAMS
SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
KYRIE IRVING
LEBRON JAMES – WINNER
PATRICK MAHOMES
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
RUSSELL WILSON
STEPHEN CURRY
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]bulletin.com