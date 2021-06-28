Andra Day lights up the red carpet in a peach and white dress for a performance at the BET Awards





ALBUM OF THE YEAR AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKEND BLAMER IT ON BABY – DABABY GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION TALES OF HEAUX – JAZMINE SULLIVAN – WINNER DISEASE OF KINGS – NAS THE IMPOSSIBLE HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER BETTER COLLABORATION CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX) MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT BEST R&B / FEMALE POP ARTIST BEYOND SHE – WINNER JAZMINE SULLIVAN JHEN AIKO SUMMER MARKET UPS BEST MEN’S R & B / POP ARTIST 6 LACK ANDERSON .PAAK CHRIS BROWN – WINNER OVERLOOK TANK THE WEEKEND GIVEON – WINNER BEST NEW ARTIST COI LERAY FLO MILLI GIVEON – WINNER JACK HARLOW MILK DOGS BEAR BEST GROUP 21 BOUMIN SAUVAGE AND METRO CHLOE X HALLE CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG CITY GIRLS MIGOS SILK SONIC – WINNER BEST WOMEN’S HIP HOP ARTIST CARDI B COI LERAY DOJA CAT MEGAN THEE STALLION – WINNER MILK SAUSAGE LIL BABY – WINNER BEST MEN’S HIP HOP ARTIST DABABY DUCK J. COLE JACK HARLOW LIL BABY – WINNER POP SMOKE DR. BEST GOSPEL / BOBBY JONES INSPIRATION AWARD BABY WINANS – IN THE NAME OF JESUS CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST SHE – KEEP US TOGETHER KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD – WINNER MARVIN SAPP – THANKS FOR EVERYTHING TAMELA MANN TOUCH OF YOU BET YOUR PRICE ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – THUS DONE BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED SZA – GOOD DAY – WINNER BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) – WINNER BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE) BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) – WINNER DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA) EMICIDE (BRAZIL) HEADIE ONE (United Kingdom) WIZKID (NIGERIA) YOUNG T & BUGSEY (United Kingdom) YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE) VIEWERS ‘CHOICE PRIZE CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER LIL BABY – BIGGEST PICTURE MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONC – SAVAGE (REMIX) – WINNER SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER VIDEO OF THE YEAR CARDI B – HIGH CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR BENNY BOUM BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DCHARD – WINNER Cole bennett COLIN TILLEY DAVE MEYERS HYPE WILLIAMS JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – WINNER BEST FILM COMING 2 AMERICA JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – WINNER THE BLACK BACKGROUND OF MY RAINEY ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI SOUL THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE VACANCES BEST ACTRESS ANDRA DAY – WINNER ANGELA BASSETT AISS RAE JURNEY SMOLLETT VIOLA DAVIS Zendaya BEST ACTOR ALDIS HODGE CHADWICK BOSEMAN – WINNER LADIES IDRIS DANIEL KALUUYA EDDIE MURPHY LAKEITH STANFIELD YOUNG STAR AWARD ALEX R. HIBBERT ETHAN HUTCHISON LONNIE CHAVIS MARSAI MARTIN – WINNER MICHAEL EPPS STORM REID NAOMI OSAKA – WINNER SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD A’JA WILSON CANDACE PARKER CLARESSA SHIELDS NAOMI OSAKA – WINNER SERENA WILLIAMS SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD KYRIE IRVING LEBRON JAMES – WINNER PATRICK MAHOMES RUSSELL WESTBROOK RUSSELL WILSON STEPHEN CURRY

