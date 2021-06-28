Connect with us

Andra Day lights up the red carpet in a peach and white dress for a performance at the BET Awards

June 28, 2021

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKEND

BLAMER IT ON BABY – DABABY

GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION

TALES OF HEAUX – JAZMINE SULLIVAN – WINNER

DISEASE OF KINGS – NAS

THE IMPOSSIBLE HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER

BETTER COLLABORATION

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY

POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT

BEST R&B / FEMALE POP ARTIST

BEYOND

SHE – WINNER

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHEN AIKO

SUMMER MARKET

UPS

BEST MEN’S R & B / POP ARTIST

6 LACK

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN – WINNER

OVERLOOK

TANK

THE WEEKEND

GIVEON - WINNER

GIVEON – WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

COI LERAY

FLO MILLI

GIVEON – WINNER

JACK HARLOW

MILK

DOGS BEAR

BEST GROUP

21 BOUMIN SAUVAGE AND METRO

CHLOE X HALLE

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

MIGOS

SILK SONIC – WINNER

BEST WOMEN’S HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

COI LERAY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION – WINNER

MILK

SAUSAGE

LIL BABY - WINNER

LIL BABY – WINNER

BEST MEN’S HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DUCK

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

LIL BABY – WINNER

POP SMOKE

DR. BEST GOSPEL / BOBBY JONES INSPIRATION AWARD

BABY WINANS – IN THE NAME OF JESUS

CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST

SHE – KEEP US TOGETHER

KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD – WINNER

MARVIN SAPP – THANKS FOR EVERYTHING

TAMELA MANN TOUCH OF YOU

BET YOUR PRICE

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – THUS DONE

BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA

BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN

CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL

CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED

SZA – GOOD DAY – WINNER

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) - WINNER

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) – WINNER

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

EMICIDE (BRAZIL)

HEADIE ONE (United Kingdom)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (United Kingdom)

YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)

VIEWERS ‘CHOICE PRIZE

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

LIL BABY – BIGGEST PICTURE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONC – SAVAGE (REMIX) – WINNER

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP - WINNER

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARDI B – HIGH

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP – WINNER

CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOUM

BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DCHARD – WINNER

Cole bennett

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH - WINNER

BEST FILM

COMING 2 AMERICA

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – WINNER

THE BLACK BACKGROUND OF MY RAINEY

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

SOUL

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE VACANCES

BEST ACTRESS

ANDRA DAY – WINNER

ANGELA BASSETT

AISS RAE

JURNEY SMOLLETT

VIOLA DAVIS

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

ALDIS HODGE

CHADWICK BOSEMAN – WINNER

LADIES IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

EDDIE MURPHY

LAKEITH STANFIELD

YOUNG STAR AWARD

ALEX R. HIBBERT

ETHAN HUTCHISON

LONNIE CHAVIS

MARSAI MARTIN – WINNER

MICHAEL EPPS

STORM REID

NAOMI OSAKA - WINNER

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’JA WILSON

CANDACE PARKER

CLARESSA SHIELDS

NAOMI OSAKA – WINNER

SERENA WILLIAMS

SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

KYRIE IRVING

LEBRON JAMES – WINNER

PATRICK MAHOMES

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

RUSSELL WILSON

STEPHEN CURRY

