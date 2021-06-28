Fashion
How BigCommerce Delivers Tailored Ecommerce Experiences for Fashion Brands
To be successful as a global fashion brand or retailer in the ever-changing retail landscape, having an online store is a must. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a leading omnichannel strategy has become even more evident for big fashion players and small businesses. Being able to offer consumers the same seamless shopping experience, whether through e-commerce, a physical store, or social media sales channels like Facebook and Instagram, is integral to growth and success. .
In addition to offering streamlined shopping experiences, fashion brands are also looking to create visually appealing online stores that are both customer and self-friendly and able to grow and develop as they do. do.
Thanks to its flexible SaaS technology, which is particularly open, the leading e-commerce platform BigCommece is able to provide personalized and tailored solutions for fashion brands who want to grow their business online. While these have traditionally been seen as competing concepts, with SaaS being seen as closed and open source in contrast, BigCommerce is an open platform and offers a lot of customizations to all of its merchants, says Sherri Bohman, Director. principal of product marketing at BigCommerce. Combining the best of both worlds, BigCommerce gives fashion retailers complete freedom of choice when it comes to building their online store and using the tools and systems that work best for their business. The most versatile and flexible solution for innovative e-commerce, open platforms allow brands to create their own personalized and differentiated e-commerce experience without fear of compromising stability, security or scalability.
Depending on their individual needs and desires, fashion retailers can build their storefront using Stencil, BigCommerce’s native theme framework, which incorporates the latest and best practices in technology, standards and standards. design, conversions and SEO. Alternatively, if they really want to build a fully customized storefront or take advantage of a particular CMS or DXP, they can go with Headless Commerce and use external tools and solutions with the BigCommerce back end. By separating the back-end functionality of an e-commerce platform, which includes payments, taxes, and shipping, from the front-end, the online store that customers engage with, fashion retailers have complete freedom to personalize their shopping experience from start to finish.
Different systems are used for the front-end and back-end that talk to each other through APIs, says Bohman. For example, if a fashion retailer workflow is already integrated with WordPress, they can choose to go headless instead of using Stencil and connecting it to the BigCommerce backend. In recent years, more and more headless commerce platforms have emerged that are fully API-based and fully modular. This can be ideal for fashion retailers who want to include all the customizations in the world and have their own team of developers, as well as enough time and money to build an online store and all of its required integrations from there. zero.
However, that being said, some fashion retailers choose to launch their online store first using BigCommerce’s CMS Stencil solution, which meets their needs at the time, while still working on a storefront. fully customized headless background. Not only does this save time for retailers and brands, but it also gives them complete peace of mind as all updates in terms of security, payment or new features are done automatically. BigCommerce strongly believes in offering retailers and fashion brands the freedom of choice. for e-commerce and whatever works best for them, whether native, a thematic platform like Stencil or Headless Commerce.
From its sophisticated integrations, such as live chats, product reviews, site entry pop-ups to various payment gateways, its native and custom features have been developed to drive innovation in e-commerce. Able to support large catalogs – which is essential for fashion brands with thousands of SKUs – BigCommerce also offers sophisticated product markup and organization tools with Stencil, in addition to faceted search functionality. Being able to quickly locate, move and remove products from the catalog is also essential for merchandisers, saving retailers time. Overall, BigCommerce strives to offer all fashion retailers tailor-made solutions for their online stores to provide a unique and streamlined shopping experience, no matter where they are in the world.
For more information visit:
www.bigcommerce.co.uk
