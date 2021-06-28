Modes of many lives

The average consumer throws away 70 pounds of clothing per year, which globally represents nearly 13 million tonnes of textile waste each year. These unwanted textiles could, however, be reused, recycled and refurbished. According to a study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, currently only 13% of textiles are recycled in some way after being used, while 12% are used in lower value uses that become difficult to recycle. with only 1% is recycled into new clothes. .

It’s a long way to go, said Marco Signorini, chief marketing officer of Re.Verso, the circular recovery and processing service that now aims to make post-consumer waste a thing of the past.

More from WWD

The company, used by brands including Stella mccartney, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, Ferragamo, Gucci and All Saints, among others, has a fully transparent supply chain certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). By rethinking wool, cashmere and camel using both pre-consumer and post-consumer waste, the company enables brands to create collections of yarns and fabrics with reclaimed textiles.

Simply put, Reversos’ integrated supply chain processes items we no longer wear or post-consumer waste, the company can ensure maximum material reuse, giving brands the ability to create new collections from reclaimed textiles such as yarns, fabrics and post-consumer waste accessories.

A life cycle assessment analysis conducted by Prima Q found that Re.Versos cashmere used 82% less energy, 92% less water and produced 97% less CO2 emissions. And the Re.Versos wool would have used 76% less energy, 89% less water and produced 96% less CO2 emissions.

In addition to ensuring dedicated research and development to ensure fully traceable production, the company is committed to creating beautiful, high quality Made in Italy fabrics. In particular, in an official press release, Stella mccartney, a leader in sustainable practices in the industry, said the company uses Re.Versos recycled cashmere not only because the environmental impact is seven times lower, but also because the material offers the same soft and insulating qualities. than virgin cashmere.

The story continues

Taking its capabilities to the next level, Re.Versos also introduced a trade-in program allowing brands to rework materials from their own previous collection to create new textile fibers season after season through a collaborative circular economy. The last two major clients to join the Take Back program are Danish company Pure Cashmere and German company Unger Fashion.

We started the take-back program thanks in part to numerous inquiries and confirmations directly from leading industry brands regarding the possibility of taking back their customers’ post-consumer items, said Signorini. These brands were already our customers, for the purchase of Re.Verso regenerated yarns and fabrics, so the idea of ​​recovering used knits presented an exciting new way of working together, creating true circularity.

It is important to note, he said, that unlike pre-consumer materials, clothing that has been taken back from the end consumer by a brand provides the company with pre-existing knowledge of the quality of the clothing ensuring the ability to material to regenerate into new Re.Verso yarns and fabrics.

In practice, the Re.Verso Take Back program is an innovative and profitable in-store collection that engages consumers, offers reward, drives in-store traffic and sales, and provides global reach, encouraging consumers to use clothing in in a more sustainable way, showing how they can make a difference in their communities.

In the collaborative circular economy of Re.Versos, partnerships are at the base. Ours is a local supply chain made up of 5 strong and historic local partner companies in the Italian textile district, said Signorini. Each partner has its own vertical capacities, from the collection of textile waste to the production of Re.Verso yarns and fabrics. At the end of the day, we don’t have suppliers, we have an integrated system.

These integrations, Signorini said, are key. By openly sharing information about how, where and by whom a product was made, and then publishing that information about every element of the production process from start to finish, we can build a trust that will ultimately provide even more transparency and measurable success in the fashion industry. .

Most often, it is not just the consumer who finds himself confused by the world of durability, says Signorini. It is also the brands themselves that need help, always looking for truly sustainable and circular solutions. They have to find the right partner who, internally, can provide solutions and become a guide to enable the brand itself to provide the right information to its community.

Inclusive participation

Importantly, in its nature, the Re.Versos Take Back program has been designed to be inclusive and requires multi-step participation, providing the opportunity to involve the end consumer in the process.

A great advocate for transparency, Re.Verso saw the need for brands to communicate and involve consumers in the process. Considering the consumers’ perspective, Signorini said that Re.Verso and its brand partners recognize that people want to make more ethical and sustainable choices when shopping, but in order to do so, they need to be made aware of this. happening in the industry. and what brands do specifically.

Notably, COVID-19 has had a big impact on the consumer, with an even more environmentally conscious buyer emerging from the pandemic. It was like a black swan event, Signorini said. It gets people to think more about the balance between what they buy, to buy less but better, and to recognize how they spend their time with global issues. durability. I think people are tired. They no longer want to be played, they want the truth in order to make truly informed purchasing choices.

In building a collaborative circular economy, Re.Verso will continue to encourage brands to allow consumers to be free to make their choices by easily offering information. I think the best practice for brands involving the end consumer in the process is to make the same process transparent and involve them at all stages of it, Signorini said. Consumers have the right to know how a brand impacts the issues that interest them and this is where transparency in fashion comes in!

To help ensure transparency in the industry and show what can be done, Re.Verso will provide a structured report on key environmental savings that brands can incorporate into marketing and communications strategies.

To find out more about Re.Verso CLICK HERE.