Chambersburg father and son set to open Nuts4Nuts clothing store

Two new businesses run by a father and son are opening in the Chambersburg area this summer.

Claude Rhodes opens a men’s clothing store called Clyde’s Casual Clothing. It is slated to open on Lincoln Way East in Fayetteville in July.

Her son, Tyrone, brings a New York City staple, a Nuts4Nuts cart, to the area.

The father started selling clothes at OneBay and was so successful that he decided to open a physical store.

“It started with reading the book ‘Think and Grow Rich’, and he said that when you have an idea in your head, you can’t wait for something to actually happen,” said Rhodes. I started by buying a few items and selling a few items on eBay. And now I have over 300 items on eBay, and it’s going well. I have so many things that I couldn’t keep in my house, so I had to start a brick and mortar job. “

He described his store as a place “where grown men shop”, carrying items hard to find in the area.

“I sell more casual clothes,” he said. “Clothes you would normally find at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s. You can’t really find the type of clothes I sell in stores here.”

Some of the brands featured include 34 Heritage, Salvatore Ferragamo and Citizens of Humanity. Items sold include dress shirts, pants, costumes and frankincense oils.

“I have found a good supplier, where I buy my clothes at a price low enough to provide a community with high-end clothes that they can get at a low price,” Rhodes said.

He’s looking for young men in the area, hoping he can help them out by offering them more relaxed options.

“I am proud to see a young man dress well,” said Rhodes. “I don’t know what styles most of them are in these days, but I’m trying to make them a little more casual.”

Another thing he is proud of is to be self-sufficient, to become self-sufficient. It’s something he instilled in his son, Tyrone.

Claude Rhodes started the entertainment group Strong Arm Family, which Tyrone joined, as well as the music creation and management of The Blue Room studio.

Tyrone Rhodes learned to be self-reliant, and after bad experiences working for someone else, he knew he had to take those classes and get down to business.

“I know what my work ethic is, and I feel like I’m worth a lot of money, but employers want to pay you the bare minimum and expect you to do your best every day and deliver. But at the end of the day, who are those results posted for? Your employer. It just doesn’t show to me, “said Tyrone Rhodes. “The next day I have to come back and do the same thing again.

“So I thought to myself if I could apply my 110% to working for someone else, why can’t I apply 110% to work in myself and get all the benefits and hopefully , inspire others to do the same along the way? ” he said.

The father discovered the Nuts4Nuts cart on a trip to New York and thought his son might take it over.

The carts, which can be found on the streets of Manhattan, specialize in honey-roasted peanuts, almonds, cashews, and pecans.

The Nuts4Nuts cart will be parked at various businesses and events throughout the week, and information can be found on its Facebook page.

The idea of ​​providing something that most people in the community didn’t see was appealing to Tyrone.

“Just to bring something new. You see things opening up in Chambersburg, but it’s largely the same things you’ll find in the next town,” said Tyrone Rhodes. “So I thought if we bring something like that around, then maybe it will encourage other people to bring something new.”

What is also new is that these two operations are adding to the list of small black-owned businesses in the region. Tyrone Rhodes said he hopes their businesses inspire others to follow.

“I’m not one of those people who usually pull the race card, but just owning a business in general is a great feeling,” said Tyrone Rhodes. “Having a black-owned business might encourage other black people to open their own businesses. But yes, that’s a sense of pride.”