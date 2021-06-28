Flattering, fluid and timeless for those under 40





Dress of the day: this gorgeous angel sleeve wrap dress from M&S. (MRS) The editors of Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to independently selecting great products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. You can never have too many dresses. Especially those that are so versatile that they can be paired with sandals for a casual summer day look, wonderfully with heels for special occasions, or worn with tights, boots and a jacket when the months are old. winter is coming. So we decided to give dresses all the attention they deserve in our series dedicated to them: Dress of the day. Our current favorite is the Angel Sleeve Printed Midi Wrap Dress from one of our most popular dress retailers this summer, Marks and Spencer. New, the the dress is available in a regular and long fit, with sizes 6 to 24, all currently in stock – which, if you keep an eye out for new items from M&S, you’ll know they won’t be around for long. Here’s why we’ll be adding this number to our post-haste wardrobes … Why we rate it: The abstract print brings a timeless yet contemporary touch to this midi dress. Just add a few simple gold accessories to complete a sophisticated look. (Marks & Spencer) The flattering fixed wrap front and self-tie waist make this a versatile number, which could just as easily be a summer wedding guest look or for a casual day, depending on your choice of footwear. It also features draped angel sleeves and a ruffled skirt, giving it a luxurious, floaty finish. So if you are looking for this summer dress to accompany you on hot days (which will not make you feel like you are carrying a bag), we strongly suggest that you add this affordable number to your cart ASAP. Buy it: Angel Sleeve Printed Midi Wrap Dress | 39.50 by Marks & Spencer Watch: Work at Home Style Tips

