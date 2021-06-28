Fashion
Best ties for men (2021) and how to wear them
There is no other symbol of sophistication as powerful as a tie. It is an accessory that represents taste and is a must-have for all gentlemen.
Whether at an important meeting or at the wedding of your best friends, a classic silk tie is all you need to complete your outfit.
Even though ties are as popular today as they always have been, not many people know how to tie the perfect knot and the many types of knots that exist.
Before we go any further with the best men’s ties in 2021, let’s get your basics right.
How to tie a simple knot
Starting with the simplest of all knots, the single knot is a favorite among all beginners. It has a minimum of five steps and can be easily learned and perfected in a matter of minutes.
Different types of knots
Besides the simple knot, there are many other types of knots that are a little more complicated to tie. The most common are the full windsor knot, the half-windsor knot, the four-handed knot, the pratt, the kelvin, the bow tie and the trinity knot.
Depending on your personal taste and the size of the knot, you can choose from seventeen different types of tie knots.
Now that you know how to tie a knot, let’s check out some of our favorite men’s ties this year.
1. Blue tie with paisley print
The vibrancy of this tie is what we love most about it. In case you want to make a statement in your ceremonies, without putting too much effort into it, go for this bright blue tie.
2. Navy blue plaid knitted tie
It is one of the the best ties for men who like to keep it simple and classic. This tie can be worn for both formal and casual occasions. The checkered pattern is subtle and yet sufficient to enhance your look.
3. Teal blue flower tie
Floral ties are one of the trendiest ties for men this year. You can wear this tie with your casual business and give your look a trendy touch.
4. Red plain knitted tie
Next, we have one of our all-time favorite men’s ties. A classic red tie is a must have in every men’s collection. If you don’t have one yet, we suggest you go for this one.
5. Gray tie with geometric print
This tie is a great addition to your formal tie collection. The shades of gray and the subtle geometric print are perfect for office wear.
6. Two-tone navy striped tie
Whatever your personal style, a striped tie will be a great addition to your wardrobe. It’s a versatile print that literally goes with everything and can be worn for any occasion.
7. Blue floral print tie
This is one of the best ties for men who like to experiment with bold colors and prints. This tie is anything but basic and is sure to be a talking point at your next party.
8. Blue anchor striped tie
This tie is another classic print and will enhance your everyday outfits effortlessly. The combination of stripes and anchors makes it a perfect fit for your business casual.
9. Set of tie accessories
Finally, we have this set of accessories which includes a blue geometric patterned tie with a pouch and cufflinks. We know how hard it is to find matching accessories and this kit solves that problem for you.
The bottom line
We hope this guide helps you look sharp and sophisticated at all times. Keep your wardrobe up to date and style your evening wear and suits with these trendy ties for men.
Don’t forget to tell us which of these ties was your favorite!
