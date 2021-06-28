Best ties for men (2021) and how to wear them

There is no other symbol of sophistication as powerful as a tie. It is an accessory that represents taste and is a must-have for all gentlemen.

Whether at an important meeting or at the wedding of your best friends, a classic silk tie is all you need to complete your outfit.

Even though ties are as popular today as they always have been, not many people know how to tie the perfect knot and the many types of knots that exist.

Before we go any further with the best men’s ties in 2021, let’s get your basics right.

How to tie a simple knot



MensXP

Starting with the simplest of all knots, the single knot is a favorite among all beginners. It has a minimum of five steps and can be easily learned and perfected in a matter of minutes.

Different types of knots



MensXP

Besides the simple knot, there are many other types of knots that are a little more complicated to tie. The most common are the full windsor knot, the half-windsor knot, the four-handed knot, the pratt, the kelvin, the bow tie and the trinity knot.

Depending on your personal taste and the size of the knot, you can choose from seventeen different types of tie knots.

Now that you know how to tie a knot, let’s check out some of our favorite men’s ties this year.

1. Blue tie with paisley print

The vibrancy of this tie is what we love most about it. In case you want to make a statement in your ceremonies, without putting too much effort into it, go for this bright blue tie.