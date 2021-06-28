Chainky Reindorf’s Style Diaries

welcome to Style Notebooks, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our IRL wardrobe tricks. We ask our friends and taste designers to show us what they * actually * wear during the week and give a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week we are talking with the artist Chainky Reindorf. An esthete by trade, she regularly indulges in interesting shapes and silhouettes that themselves serve as works of art, as well as fashion statements.





What is your style like at the moment? “I spend pretty much my entire day in my studio working on various art projects, so I tend to go for the more comfortable and easy items in my closet. I can usually be found in paint-stained sweatshirts. and a t-shirt (or sweatshirt if I’m cold). However, when I leave my house to go out, I always make an effort to get dressed as it has become my only chance to wear the rest of my clothes. my clothes that were not intended for artistic purposes. “I see every outing as a special occasion to dress up, no matter how trivial. I tend to favor pants, especially when I’m on the go, as they are easy and practical, but I love maxi dresses. / noon when I plan to visit art galleries or have a relaxing day. I chose to show off what I was wearing this weekend because I went for some shopping and met a friend to have a drink. ”

Photo: Courtesy of Chainky Reindorf “Today I was shopping. I chose to wear an asymmetrical tank top with loose cargo pants and Birkenstocks because this outfit is very me (and very comfortable). In fact, I wore this same outfit in several times, except shoes, because I feel like she’s versatile enough to dress up or casual. Birkenstocks are probably my most worn-out shoes. I definitely got my cost per wear from this particular pair they are from a collaboration and were a bit more expensive. Actually they have paint stains on them i really wear them all over, including my workshop. This look is screaming comfort tome. I like good cargo pants because I don’t need to carry a bag, I can just fill my pockets with the few items I need. “

Do you have a favorite outfit formula or do you prefer to change it up when you get dressed? ” I do not do it ! I like to think of any outing as a challenge to build my creative muscles because I can’t dress as often as I would like, especially when I have a lot of work to do. I like to know where I’m going so that I can formulate something that would suit the place and the occasion. More often than not, I try to find something that I probably haven’t tried before, but still work to maintain a sense of comfort and confidence in the look. I tend to go for pants, but I’ll wear a dress if I’m going somewhere cool.

Photo: Courtesy of Chainky Reindorf “I was definitely talking about comfort but chic today when going for art supplies. It was hot and I wanted to look good in several long aisles while I was shopping. I chose an oversized shirt with pants. fitted crop. I like to change my silhouette if it’s a more fitted top, I will go for a looser bottom, and vice versa. I still like a good print. I usually don’t tend to go for floral prints, but I think this in particular is one of them looks more abstract, so it automatically becomes more interesting to me. These slippers are probably my second most worn shoes. They are orthopedic (that’s (ie they’re ridiculously comfortable), which thrills me. At the same time, they’re so interesting that I always get compliments and comments about them. “

What energy are you bringing to your ensembles this summer? What are you looking forward to wearing? “I think the last year especially taught me to cherish each day and stop wearing outfits for special occasions. I made the decision earlier this year to be more intentional about wearing my clothes in. my wardrobe and pushing myself to be more adventurous. This summer, I think I really found my place in what I know I love to wear. I stopped wearing really tight clothes (especially jeans) and opted for looser looks that I think carry with them a sense of ease that translates into the way I feel. I’m also increasingly drawn to pieces that have look unique and different from anything I see. I always like to look interesting and push the boundaries of my own comfort zone. Since my character tends to be more on the quiet side, I like let my clothes do the talking. Interesting cutouts, lots of asymmetrical pieces and lots of of colors, that’s what I’ll be showing this summer. ”

Photo: Courtesy of Chainky Reindorf “I was meeting a close friend for a drink tonight and wanted to look stylish while letting the clothes do the talking. I was drawn to these jeans the first time I saw them because they had these holes. cutout which, of course, is a cut above ripped jeans. They’re so wacky and interesting that they work. Since they’re oversized, I was originally going to go for a fitted tank top with a high neck, but the neck hole was so small that I couldn’t get my oversized braids and head through. I went back to the drawing board, so to speak, and decided to go with this apron top, which is almost long enough to be a dress but not quite. It has an interesting A-line silhouette which I think works well with the shape of the jeans. I paired the outfit with zebra pumps just to add a bit more punch. This is a combo that I had never tried before, so I was enough satisfied with the result. “

