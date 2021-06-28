Bride buys wedding dress from charity shop and finds sweet note inside





When Laura Trower spotted her dream wedding dress in the window of a British Red Cross charity store, she burst into tears of happiness at the incredible find. The ‘perfect’ dress was the first that Laura from south London had even tried on in 2019, and staff told her the purchase would also fund three wheelchairs for the charity. But the magic of the dress was only just beginning, as the 31-year-old found an attached note from her original owner, Fran, with her contact details and asked the person who bought it to share photos. so she can see the dress go through her second experience. big day. Once Laura said “yes,” she reached out to Fran, and the couple shared photos and messages from their two weddings, linked by the shared love of the dress.





Fran said: “Everyone is getting attached to their wedding dress, I just wanted to know who had it. “But I really wasn’t expecting anything. I was so surprised to get the message because it was a good time later. But it makes me so happy to know that someone so nice appreciated it. the dress like me. “ Laura now wants the dress to continue on its journey and brought it back to the same British Red Cross store in Forest Hill, south London, in hopes of finding someone else to love it as much as them. She added a brown cardboard tag tied with red string, reading: “I bought this dress from the Red Cross for my wedding, so this dress has a story with this shop!”





Laura said: “We have pinned a similar note to the dress in hopes that whoever buys it will continue to share the story of this beautiful dress.” Fran originally bought the dress from a Camden bridal shop for 1,500 in 2017, and British Red Cross staff say they remember it entering the store in an immaculate box. Berni Considine, UK Red Cross Regional Retail Director, said: “We remembered this particular dress so well from its inception. “Not many of our clothes come with a special note, but even without the message, this dress is gorgeous – there’s just something that sets it apart – the design and the fit. It’s just stunning. Before the pandemic, the British Red Cross in Forest Hill was well known for its wedding dress events, when we devoted the shop for a day to wedding dresses and bridal accessories. So we would like to be able to pass this dress on to the next bride-to-be and continue to be a part of the life of this unique dress and all that it symbolizes. “ Any future brides who love the dress could still find it at the British Red Cross in Forest Hill, priced at 150.







