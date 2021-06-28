The best men’s tuxedo shirts and other accessories

In tuxedos, everyone is a star. Leonardo DiCaprios character Jay Gatsby from Gatsby the magnificent would agree!

Do you remember Jay Gatsby’s first look from the movie? At a house party full of finely dressed men, the gentleman radiated class, ease and power.

These are the kinds of details we were talking about here.

The colour. The stitches. Necklace. The tuxedo shirt. The tie. Even socks play a big role in making a tuxedo look like a million dollars.

You can experiment as much as you want, but you’ll keep coming back to a costume if it looks good on you, looks good on you, and makes you look different every time you wear it. It is beauty.

So start taking notes, old sport!

1. Black is good but midnight blue is even better



iStock

The priority when choosing a tuxedo isn’t the designer or the style it’s the fit. If the costume doesn’t fit well, you don’t feel confident no matter what brand you wear.

Another important thing to consider when buying or renting a tuxedo is its color. Most men tend to go for black and it’s a great choice, but midnight blue is the new cool because it looks better in flash photography.

2. Tuxedo shirts 101

A tuxedo is always complemented by a crisp, comfortable and classic tuxedo shirt. They are not designed for a daily office environment. For this reason, cotton remains the best choice of fabric.

As for its color, you have to go McConaughey on this all white, all white, all white one.

Avoid a butterfly necklace. Go for the classics. A split collar in formal shirts was traditionally meant for white tie occasions. So if you are wearing one with a black bow tie, you will need to tuck the wings behind the tie. They don’t have to look over it.