Calvin Klein supplier considers listing Colombo to finance Africa’s growth

Clothing maker Hela Clothing plans an initial public offering on the Colombo Stock Exchange within 12 months to raise capital to enter North Africa and expand its operations in East Africa. The Sri Lankan maker of PVH Corp., the parent company of fashion brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, will sell a 20% stake for $ 20 million, CEO Dilanka Jinadasa said in an interview on Tuesday. Hela manufactures underwear, sleepwear and children’s clothing. An entry into Egypt’s $ 1 billion apparel market will help increase the value of the company by about 11 percent to $ 250 million by the end of the fiscal year in March, he said. -he declares. Hela will settle in the North African country in the first quarter of 2022 and work with existing manufacturers, leveraging the country’s fabric factories, lace suppliers and the mature supply chain to reduce lead times. You can ship to Europe in three to seven days, and to the United States in about 10 to 12 days, Jinadasa said. Hela is expanding its intimate business, which accounts for 70% of the group’s revenue, and has added more than 2,000 employees to its facilities in Ethiopia and Kenya despite the coronavirus pandemic. She plans to expand her Kenyan factory, which makes men’s underwear, and boost bra manufacturing at her four-year-old factory in Ethiopia. Bras have traditionally been made in more skilled markets like Sri Lanka, China and Cambodia, where clothing manufacturing has been around for half a century, he said. Bringing this technical knowledge to Ethiopia was a major challenge, but one that we somehow managed to overcome. Almost 60% of the company’s revenue is generated outside Sri Lanka, and East Africa accounted for more than $ 100 million last year, according to Jinadasa. As Covid-19 slashed overall orders from Europe and the United States, demand for underwear and loungewear jumped as people stayed at home. Everyone working from home wanted to wear comfortable clothes, Jinadasa said. By Bella Genga

