Why do our image-obsessed politicians dress so poorly?

I have spent much of my adult life obsessively following politics and clothing. It is, I suppose, inevitable that I sometimes let my mind play with the intersection between the two. The old cliché says that politics is show business for ugly people; it often seems that it is also for the poorly dressed.

Why should it be so? Politics is, after all, a discipline that takes image very seriously; too seriously, some would say, as they mourn a lost and never-known age of weighty political debates. Those who seek the support of the public naturally want to appear as attractive as possible, and you would have thought that taking care of their clothes would be an important part of that.

There are two caveats to this notion. The first is that there are politicians for whom indifference to appearance is natural or is a carefully cultivated part of branding: either way, it is not in their best interests to have it. look well dressed or groomed.

We immediately think of Jeremy Corbyn, with his geography teacher beard and matching drab jackets and pants. It was fitting that he was criticized for his neglect of the cenotaph on Remembrance Day, if not honoring the dead, so his predecessor at the head of the Labor Party, Michael Foot, who was castigated for wearing a so-called jacket donkey (in fact, he was a short green overcoat) on this darker of state occasions.

The second is that there are politicians who devote considerable attention to their clothing and grooming, and always manage to be poorly dressed. It would be inappropriate to name names, but hey, if you insist.

Nadhim Zahawi, now minister of vaccines but once founder of YouGov, is undoubtedly spending a significant amount of money on its tailoring, but still looks like it was wrapped in a three-size-too-small suit and is about to go. ‘to burst. John Bercow, ditching the formal dress of the speakers in favor of a solid black dress and his brightly colored ties, sought to appear less stuffy and accessible, but instead deprived himself of the air of the genre. of a schoolmaster who wants to be friends with his pupils.

So what is it that makes our people’s tribunes go from drab and corporate to shabby and sloppy? One factor is that politicians, while in many ways inherently risk-takers and adrenaline junkies, are very shy when it comes to clothing. Women often retreat in the safety of a primary colored jacket to be seen in a crowd and black pants or a skirt. Men sometimes think that elegance is in simplicity (in fact it’s much more complicated than that), so wear a plain suit, white shirt, and solid tie. If all the ingredients are of excellent quality, like any good recipe, it can be sublime, but it is more likely to seem hopelessly unimaginative and dull.

(Getty Images)

To see the difference, try a little experiment. Imagine David Cameron. He preferred navy blue suits, white shirts and ties in a range of blues. But because they were cut well and he was tall and reasonably slender, it looked sleek and classic. (I would have tried tempting him with a clutch or striped shirt, but no one asked me.) Now imagine Keir Starmer. Again, he leans heavily on the blue suit and white shirt, but he quite naturally favors red over blue for his ties. In a way, however, it works less well. He looks like what he is (in fairness), a competent but uninteresting lawyer. The expression dad energy is often pinned to him, and we understand why.

Another danger politicians should avoid is clothing that doesn’t translate onscreen. It is notoriously advisable to avoid scratches: and it is true that narrow, tight scratches can strobe to camera. But there is a difference between caution and abstinence. I wore striped and patterned ties, and striped butcher shirts, to television without causing a headache to viewers. Yet the hints of solid colors, always solid colors, are drummed into those for whom an appearance in front of the camera is a daily occurrence.

So who does it well? Chuka Umunna, now lost in the financial world at JP Morgan, was renowned for her elegance: well-cut and fitted suits of Alexandra Wood on Savile Row, casual stripes on a tie and refined additions like a loosely tied scarf. It seemed he appreciated dressing rather than being a chore, and it shows in the comfort with which he showed off his modern and stylish outfits.

At the other end of the scale, there is a certain magnitude to Sir Desmond Swayne, David Camerons former parliamentary assistant and now a great Conservative. Dessie prefers light gray double breasted suits and always wears tunics shirts with rigid and removable collars these days generally reserved for lawyers, clergymen and those who like to suffer a little, often with a pocket square also on display. Summer often sees our gentle knight in Panama. He is a mixture of archaism and anarchism, but he wins with panache.

I could go on. Maybe another week I will. I’ll just end with a call to politicians: you’re exposed, so make an effort. And since it takes an effort, have a little fun too. Be as bold in your dress sense as you are in your political ideas (and your privacy). Don’t be afraid of your shadow. If politics is show business for ugly people, you can always put on the Ritz.





