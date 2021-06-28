See Team USA’s Adidas golf uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics





“As fast as the wind, as silent as the forest, as daring as fire and as motionless as the mountain.” This is the mantra Team USA will keep in mind during their matches at Kasumigaseki Country Club during the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, in part thanks to their new artist-designed threads. Hiroko takahashi for Adidas. Takahashi took inspiration from the well-known saying in Japan when designing the uniforms for the men’s and women’s golf teams in the United States, and we get an exclusive first look at “Fits for Four Days”. Every day, Team USA golfers will wear a uniform related to a feature of the saying: wind, forest, fire and mountain. “I designed USA GOLF uniforms with links of circles and lines, imagining the powers of individuals coming together as one and spreading into endless possibilities,” Takahashi said in a statement. Of course, Adidas’ on-course technology will work alongside Takahashi’s designs, with the brand’s Ultimate365 and HEAT.RDY materials used in each polo shirt to maximize comfort and performance (i.e. keep these guys dry even when their ball may not be). I asked Collin Morikawa, the world’s number four golfer, what he thought of the look he would sport for his first Olympics. “Wearing something that not only represents the United States team, but also a little bit more about the history and culture that we are going to play these Olympics in, it just adds extra meaning,” he told me. he said on the phone last week. . Days 1 and 2: “Wind” and “Forest” adidas Days 3 and 4: “Fire” and “Mountain” adidas Morikawa says that when thinking about his appearance on the course, he likes to keep things “clean and crisp”, but isn’t afraid to throw a pattern, and so the subtle pattern use performed by Takahashi here definitely goes through. his style test. “Every day is something different, and I think that’s what’s really cool.” When I asked him what he thought about the evolution of the style of golf lately, he said to me, “I think golf possesses to keep up with fashion. I think we have to push the boundaries. It makes golf more attractive. It gives others more opportunities that golf is not for someone with a certain status, it is for everyone. ” Speaking of everyone: everyone can get their hands on official Team USA Golf looks starting July 1 at adidas.com. Stay tuned for updates, as we’ll share details as they become available for purchase. “As fast as the wind, as silent as the forest, as daring as fire and as motionless as the mountain.” The saying comes from Shingen Takeda, a preeminent Japanese warrior of the Sengoku period. adidas The golf events for the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 30 and end on August 8. Ben Boskovich

Ben Boskovich

Ben Boskovich is the associate editor of Esquire, where he also writes on style.







