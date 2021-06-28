Look back at tourist trinkets, fashion and a $ 10 bet

The Sourdough Shirt Saga is about ongoing efforts to create new ways to increase the number of tourists to Fairbanks as well as Alaska. Many promotional strategies have been used over the years, and the following story relates to one such idea used in the early 1950s:

LE SOURDOUGH SHIRTS FOR MEN OR WOMEN MAKE ITS DEBUT IN ALASKA

Fairbanks Daily News Miner – August 17, 1951

Sourdough shirts, the latest fad for men and women in Alaska, have made their debut and are expected to sweep the land within months.

A sourdough shirt, in case you were wondering, is a new piece of clothing designed explicitly to help advertise Alaska. Everyone has seen the Leilani shirts which are so symbolic of Hawaii. Well, Alaska is going to have its own shirt as well.

The Alaska Visitors Association sponsored the creation of the new shirts, which are suitable for both men and women.

The shirt is corduroy, and it’s buttons that very closely resemble a large gold nugget. Of course, they’re not real gold, but you don’t have to tell tourists that.

Right now, the only shirts available for distribution are bright red, but they are slated to be made in other colors. They are made by MacGregor of California.

These shirts will become something of an Alaskan trademark, just as the colorful Leilani shirts have become symbolic of Hawaii, Chuck West of the Arctic Alaska Travel service said today. If they exceed, they will be sold in all states and serve to draw people’s attention to Alaska.

Two months later, the following excerpt from an editorial by Bob DeArmond on the famous Sourdough Shirts appeared in the newspaper:

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner October 8, 1951

The most tangible evidence of the Visitors’ Association’s work so far is a flamboyant red overshirt adorned with brass nuggets for the buttons and labeled a sourdough shirt.

The sourdough shirt seems to have evolved from the well-known Aloha shirt that did so much to herald Hawaii. If this Alaskan variety of the Aloha shirt is presented simply as a rather flamboyant commodity for sale to Alaskans, and sometimes a careless visitor, it will likely serve that purpose as well as anything.

But, if the sourdough shirt, as it is currently designed, is intended to advertise Alaska, it appears to be a full bust. There is nothing, to our knowledge, about the color red that can be particularly associated with Alaska. A person wearing one of these shirts on the streets of a Midwestern or Eastern city might draw attention to themselves, but they would hardly draw attention to Alaska. Rather, people would like to know where the fire was.

Even brass nugget buttons, although they have an Alaskan aura, will have little meaning in most parts of the country and aren’t flashy enough to attract much attention. And on top of that, the current sourdough shirt is made of a pretty heavy material that would make it uncomfortable to wear during shirt sleeve season in most parts of the country.

What you need, if it’s to advertise Alaska, is a washable, flashy cotton shirt, depicting a polar bear, a pot of gold, a moose, mountains and glaciers. , a totem pole and anything else that might seem appropriate. In other words, it would have taken Alaska everywhere for even a fourth grader in Brooklyn to recognize it.

Note: If you go to a tourist area today, you can clearly see that someone has taken Mr. DeArmonds’ advice. The Fairbanks Igloos of the Alaska Pioneers would like to know if any of these original sourdough shirts still exist today. If you have one, please let us know!

From the very beginning, Fairbanks has received tourists during the summer months. The following story tells of how a tourist spent his brief stay in the city of the heart of gold 114 years ago.

LITTLE RIVER MAN OF HOLLAND FAME FINDS REAL EXCITEMENT IN FARIBANKS TOURIST VIEW

Fairbanks Evening News – August 23, 1906

Algernon Van Renslaer is a confusing name to use in the short story; he is too evocative of monocle and Prince Albert, with a line of knickerbocker, to carry with him the boastful Cockney air of his allure. Perhaps it’s worth mentioning that her fellow students only know Algie as Stub or Liverpool Shorty. With the usual adequacy of such a nomenclature, these names describe Van Renslaer’s two most important characteristics, shortness of stature and jargon that suggests Bow-Bells before the second word is spoken.

But it all has little to do with an incident yesterday in which Algernon and a carefully cultivated jag took the lead. The high in Brown Cups, Cyrus Noble, Hermitage, Old Crow 116 and Square Gin had reached that stage where its wearer only has awareness of enlarged and distorted mental abilities, a feeling of ripe affection for the whole. humanity, and the idea that to go in any direction is to be on the right track.

So it was with Van. In a way, he got veered towards the bridge, while pounding from bar to bar along the shoals of First Avenue. Having a good seaway on the deck, he set full sail and crossed at an overwhelming pace. Reaching the objective side of the river, A. Van R. suddenly realized that the sun was beating down on his bare skull most mercilessly that the thing to do was find a cool shade and relax his tired body into sleep.

In his mood, to think was to act. Looking up from the hunched position he had maintained to promote stability, he found his eyes at an oven door in one of the large BHK (Brumbaugh, Hamilton & Kellogg) boilers that line the island shore of River. The inviting shades of darkness inside were an invitation not to be resisted by the imaginative spirit of the descendant of Van Renslaers. He climbed inside, slipped and fell through an opening left by the removal of a section of grate and landed in the ashtray.

The fun has just started then. A worker on the way slammed the oven door shut and it locked from the outside, of course. Later there was a cry, then another. Passers-by were mystified by sounds like a struggling human being, the origin of which was decidedly vague.

Finally, someone opened the door and peering inside, they saw Algernon snuggle up. The truth came to him instantly, when Algie asked plaintively: Oi say, boy, where am I? Will they roast me bloomin skin?

You know where you are, replied the stranger, who saw an opportunity to have fun, you will be there as long. Don’t you remember when you were pinched for hitting this guy with an ax last night? It’s steel tank # 23, and you leased it for six months.

Oh no! So help me by all the Gods! I never have anyone; I swear no! I just walked away from the Oil City riverboat this morning and drank alcohol; I’m not a quarrelsome man, Chappie, came into argumentative tension through the grid. We know you, and here you are, in the tones of the finality of the man outside, accompanied by the slam of the door.

The printed words will not express the desperation of Algies’ reception of this ultimatum. He begged and begged, offering to do anything, give his liberator a month’s pay or jump off the dock if he could get his freedom. Of course, the prisoner was finally freed from the large boiler. After getting a good squeeze of the whole affair, he threw back his shoulders and indulged in a line of profanity that would shame a seasoned musher with his puny vocabulary.

Its Algernon back to the ship, and downstream now, no doubt to give Fairbanks a harsh name.

Note: The name Algernon Van Renslaer was not the unfortunate tourist’s real name. This name comes from a theatrical production that was popular at the time of this story. The name was changed to protect the identity of the visitor, and at the time of this story there were several important visitors to town. The boiler was on display along the bank, where Samson Hardware was located.

Tourists have been coming to Alaska for a long time, and as always, they enjoy interacting with Alaskans, especially the more colorful. The following humorous story concerns one such encounter that took place between 1900 and 1910, which was recounted many years later in an article in the Fairbanks newspaper:

BET JEAN LES CHASSEURS D’OURS

Fairbanks Daily News Miner March 27, 1934

A lumberjack by the name of John the Bear-Hunter sat calmly on a stump chewing tobacco and practicing spitting through a knot hole on a milk box as the steamer Tanana loaded wood into his log camp on the Yukon River about 30 miles above Circle. The boat was loaded with tourists and other perishable goods, many of whom marveled at John’s apparent indifference to the millions of mosquitoes buzzing around him.

Finally, one of the more curious tourists asked John how he could sit there calmly and allow hundreds of mosquitoes to light up on him without making an effort to repel them. With his customary politeness, which made John a favorite with the passing population, he slowly passed his puff of tobacco from his jaw to his hand and replied that the mosquitoes didn’t bother him at all. He added that he could take off his clothes, lie down and sleep without being bothered by mosquitoes.

The tourist naturally doubted him and offered to give John $ 10.00 (about $ 250 in today’s money) if he took off his clothes and lay down for ten minutes and let the mosquitoes work on him . John needed $ 10 and it wasn’t at all the time until he was stripped and lying on his stomach. A considerable number of male tourists were drawn to this exhibit and a watch was held to time the performance. A minute, two minutes, five minutes passed, as the minutes do, but John lay there in blissful inertia, seeming to appreciate the wonder of his mesmerized audience.

After eight minutes had passed quickly, the donor of the $ 10 felt uncomfortable and was quite convinced that John was going to hold his market and make the money. Sensing he didn’t have $ 10 to invest in the business, the donor, who smoked an inexpensive cigar, reached out and gently squeezed the searing end onto a prominent part of Johns’ exposed anatomy. The flesh sizzled and smoked a little and no doubt caused John some discomfort, but he still held on. John squirmed a bit, but not enough to disqualify him. He sensed that things were not as they should be, but not wishing to jeopardize his well-earned $ 10, he said: Sir, if you will drop that damn jacket for me to go there, I will. stay here for 20 minutes.

Note: John the Bear-Hunter aka: John Ratliff, came to Alaska in 1893 and for the next 21 years resided in Circle City, Fortymile, Tanana, and Fairbanks. He left Fairbanks in the spring of 1914 for the Old Soldiers’ home in Dayton, Ohio, where he was to spend the rest of his painful days. He was often mentioned in the memories of the Pioneers many years after his death.

This biting nugget of history was proudly brought to you by the Alaska Pioneers Male Igloo # 4 and Female Igloo # 8, who would like to remind you that the History Nuggets are posted every Monday on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.