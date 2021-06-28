Kid Cudi: Kurt Cobain Inspired SNL Floral Dress | Entertainment News

Kid Cudi says Kurt Cobain inspired him to wear a floral dress to “Saturday Night Live”.

The 37-year-old rapper turned his head in a strappy dress during a late-night comedy sketch in April.

And he was now explaining on the cover of The Face magazine in 1993 that the late frontman of Nirvana, who had rocked a similar style, was his muse.

Regarding “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” Cudi explained, “The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock’n’roll for me. It was cool. And I also give kids confidence, I make them them. themselves and they want to do it. It’s cool because I tell you to do this. “

The successful “Memories” maker has faced a backlash in costume choices, but he likes to cause turmoil.

He says, “I saw someone make a YouTube video that told me exactly about this dress. An adult man, an angry man, an adult black man, like angry. What is happening? Are you… ”and I just say,“ Yeah, it’s so funny, it’s crazy, so I stirred it like that. “

“I look more like myself” Hmm, why are they feeling this? I wasn’t the type to think of revulsion. I don’t care what anyone thinks. You can “when you do that, it’s ***. I knew it would offend some people, but I like it. Hip-hop is so weird about s ***. “

Meanwhile, Kudi has recently become open about mental health issues, admitting his grief is “eating” him.

The music star posted the following on Instagram: How do I deal with it? Many of you hit me and ask me how I’m getting over it. To be honest, idk. Some days are great, no one is that great. I’m just trying to believe that God has something better for me. I try to believe in the light. Please believe. “

Kudi captioned the post, “God has a better day ahead of me. I know that.”