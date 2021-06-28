Daz 3D and the Institute of Digital Fashion launch a partnership and Digital Double for Pride





SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Daz 3D, a leader in digital 3D art, and the Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF), a digital strategy and innovation institute that is a driving force behind digital diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry, today released the first drop in their highly anticipated partnership, a photorealistic, non-binary digital double, Catty 8.1. This version was developed with members of the queer team to represent queer voices and lays the groundwork for these companies’ long-term partnership and the goal of IoDF’s work with Daz, to turn characterization into representation. . Catty 8.1 released for Pride on June 28, to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, and can be found in the Daz 3D Marketplace. Catty 8.1 is a gender-non-conforming digital double from IoDF Creative Director and Co-Founder Cattytay (she / they), sculpted and artistically produced by Daz and his most talented creators, while also collaborating with IoDF on concepts and the creative direction to authentically note the subtle codes of the queer universe. The packs will also feature queer fashion at pivotal moments in modern LGBTQ + history with references ranging from club culture to picket lines. “As technology advances and our visual identities move more into digital spaces, we didn’t want to continue to repeat the quality of our numbers without properly representing people from all communities by conveying our values ​​of innovation and inclusiveness in 3D art, ”said Matt Wilburn (he / him), President of Tafi and Daz 3D. “Inclusiveness should be considered from the early stages of development, as it’s much more difficult to ‘stick’ later,” said Breanna Kilpack (them / them), production coordinator at Daz 3D. “If we ask the important questions around representation at the outset, we can spend more time inventing limitless realities.” “An important part of our work at the IoDF is to give marginalized voices a space to be accurately represented and to promote fairer representation. It was important to support the curation of this set for the queer space and for our queer community during Pride alongside Daz 3D, “said Cattytay (she / they), creative director and co-founder of IoDF. “With our GLo-CAL networks of creators and artists, we have the ability to amplify these changes that start with listening to these creators. We are the bridge between the industry, those who use the tools and the developers of those tools. software companies, ”said Leanne Elliott Young (her), CEO and co-founder of IoDF. Together, Daz 3D and IoDF seek to activate change and propel digital diversity to ensure that all underrepresented communities in the physical world are not left behind in the digital world. Cattytay’s digital double is the first release of a more anticipated partnership between Daz 3D and IoDF, as they both work to champion digital representation in 3D content, fashion, and the wider expansion of the metaverse. About the Digital Fashion Institute

Institute of Digital Fashion: An emblem of change in a failing system. IoDF provides innovative world-class digital solutions as progressive alternatives to old paradigms and worn-out fashion cycles via AR, VR and NFT. In partnership with big brands like Balenciaga, Nike, Samsung and Conde Nast, IoDF is paving the way for a new future of fashion and technology in unison. Learn more about http://institute-digital.fashion/ About Daz 3D

Daz 3D, a subsidiary of Tafi Co, is a free 3D marketplace and software suite with content that can go anywhere, so 3D artists and designers can create their own high-resolution 3D stills and animations anytime. by creating professional-quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D’s digital marketplace provides hobbyists and professionals with 3D products with over five million intercompatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Learn more and find Catty 8.1 and their Pride Pack on www.daz3d.com . CONTACT Daz 3D

Kasey Thomas

[email protected] IoDF

Lydia Birgani-Nia – Head of Marketing and Communications, IoDF

[email protected] Follow IoDF on:

Instagram: @Institute_Digital_Fashion

www.institut-digital.fashion Follow Daz3d on:

Instagram: @ Insta_daz3d

For images / assets, please click here SOURCE Daz 3D Related links https://www.daz3d.com

