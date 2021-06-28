Fashion
Best of luxury fashion of the month: June 2021
Summer is a busy time. Now that it’s legal to go out and socialize again, we have less and less time to scroll aimlessly online. In many ways, this is a big win, but there are a few downsides to it as well. Mainly, the fact that it becomes very difficult to keep abreast of the biggest developments in luxury fashion. That’s why we take the time every month to collect 10 of the best luxury fashion drops.
Sure, it’s impossible to put an entire month of luxury fashion into 10 articles, but with the help of our seasoned market editor Rhianna, we’re really getting close. From unexpected collaborations to certified must-haves, Rhianna spares no effort to keep you up to date without the hassle.
So sit back, relax and get ready to soak up our new favorite drops in the luxury fashion world.
Browse the best new luxury fashion of the month below.
Vivienne Westwood Seal Ring
Signet rings have adorned refined hands for centuries and that is not going to change anytime soon.
Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots
Love them or hate them (FYI, we love them) Bottega Veneta knows how to attract attention.
Martine Rose Krackel Trousers
Sportswear and couture meet in this pair of Krackel pants by Martine Rose. A sporty logo patch on the left pocket combines with tone-on-tone stripes while expert stitching provides a formal finish.
Adidas x NOAH Painter Track Pants
New York star NOAH recently collaborated with the Three Stripes and the result is a two-piece tracksuit on fire. The coordinating duo’s pants could be our favorite this season with an effortless wide leg and three stripe badges on each seam.
Mihara Yasuhiro Original Sole Sneakers
We wonder if we could ever get bored of Mihara Yasuhiro’s playful versions on classic silhouettes. Probably not.
Dior CD square sunglasses
After a collection in collaboration with Travis Scott, Dior is talking about him this month. We had to include them in this month’s roundup and what could be better than with this pair of transparent mirrored sunglasses?
Loewe Embroidered Logo T-Shirt
Sometimes the highest luxury class is an understatement. This is certainly the case with this pure cotton t-shirt from Loewe.
1017 ALYX 9SM Buckle Roller Coaster Bomber Jacket
The roller coaster loops favored by Matthew Williams are among the most recognizable signatures of recent years.
Gucci Basket high top sneakers
Gucci usually has some high end shoes up its sleeve and this high end number is one to watch over the next few months. The complex, paneled upper part borders on hypnosis.
Nanushka Bowling Shirt
Nanushka’s must-have bowling shirt gets a partly recycled update this season, but we especially love its subtle seersucker texture.
Want to continue browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety store for more products we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.
