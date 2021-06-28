Beauty bar in West Town reopens iconic dance floor: “Dress To Sweat”

WEST TOWN Dancing returned to Chicago Avenue in West Town this weekend.

Beauty Bar, 1444 W. Chicago Ave., reopened its dance floor on Friday, according to a Instagram post, asking customers to dress to sweat.

The West Town club, known for its eclectic range of themed music nights, initially reopened in late May with tables. At the time, managing partner Rene Romero said he looked forward to the day the bar’s iconic dance floor fully reopened.

Nightclubs or bars aren’t a priority, but these places of gathering and socializing are so important in regaining some semblance of normalcy, he said. We want to be that for the people. Everyone needs a little nostalgia. Everyone needs a little escape.

Beauty Bar, owned by the Chicago hotel group 16 in the center, opened 11 years ago.

Chicago’s live performance industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors of the local economy during the coronavirus pandemic, unable to operate at all during closures and the gradual reopening of local business operations due to restrictions of security.

The Beauty Bar will be open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. Cover charges for DJs start at 9 p.m. Follow the bar onInstagramfor updates on future hours.

