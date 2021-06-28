Denim shorts A daddy style staple Are suddenly in fashion





IN THE WORLD of men’s fashion, which was once mocking is now coveted. The polarizing fanny pack, traditionally worn by nerdy tourists, has become an It Bag for men on the catwalks of Prada, Fendi and Gucci. Crocs, the laughable favorite of chefs and families vacationing along the Jersey Shore, have become a staple item thanks in part to collaborations with Balenciaga and Justin Bieber. And now those frustrated denim shorts worn by beer-loving dads behind the barbecue have caught on in style. Denim shorts are definitely making a comeback for summer 2021, said Janine Chilton-Faust, global vice president of men’s design at Levis, which offers denim shorts in a range of fits from slim to baggy. Currently, youth-focused retailer Asos sells more than 200 styles of men’s denim shorts online for as low as $ 10. Store-bought jorts (as opposed to homemade ones) can be either neatly hemmed or ragged and frayed in the style of traditional cuts. If splurging on the latter is in the cards, consider an $ 850 gray-black pair from French house Saint Laurent or a $ 595 pale blue pair with skeleton bones applied to the side of the Japanese brand. Kapital. Act quickly on these Kapitals even if they are low in stock on the e-merchant Mr. Porter. Handup gloves, an outdoor equipment company in Chattanooga, Tenn., sells $ 40 jorts that are flying off the shelves, according to chief marketing officer Troy Stewart. It was nostalgia that prompted Handup to create jorts. Mr Stewart and his colleagues fondly remembered wearing pants all summer in the ’80s and’ 90s to walk around the neighborhood, he said. Despite being an outdoor company, Handup makes their cotton blend pants more for leisure than performance. This is not a pair of Lululemon shorts, Mr Stewart said. (That said, jorts are actually a surprisingly popular choice for athletic pursuits. If you search #jorts on Instagram, you’ll find plenty of male gym rats squeezing the bench in ragged denim cuts.) Nostalgia is also what caused Aaron Levine to fall back. They are reminiscent of a simpler time, said the 44-year-old menswear designer who until recently worked at Abercrombie & Fitch. The jorts are a bit of a ’70s situation, worn with a Faith No More t-shirt or a chunky polo shirt, he said. Mr Levine pointed out that the homemade cuts he chose are a bit longer now than they would have been in the ’70s, when Daisy Duke’s thinness prevailed, even for men. Mr. Levine recently wore his frayed pants to dinner at the Odeon in New York City, a see-and-see restaurant that sells $ 35 lobster rolls and $ 16 cucumber martinis. Still, Mr. Levine hasn’t heard a derogatory word about his frayed cuts from management or whatever. Instead, his dinner mates just asked where they can get a pair of them.

