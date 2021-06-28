How fashion designer Shara McHayle found her entrepreneurial spirit

Growing up multiracially many years ago was not seen as a good thing or a positive thing in some circles, as a person, in theory, had two identities that defined them.

But a New York woman refused to allow the perceptions of others to stifle her growth or take her away from who she is. Hoop88Dream‘s Shara McHayle has broken down all obstacles she faced as a multiracial woman operating in a male-dominated industry. She launched Hoop88Dreams in 2019 after working around 10 years for brands such as Fendi, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste in a role where she helped grow their retail and wholesale businesses.

And she did it at a time when people of color weren’t respected or their voices weren’t heard. However, McHayle managed to thrive and be successful as an entrepreneur.

BLACK COMPANY got the chance to speak to McHayle about how she entered fashion, how the influence of the two cultures she inherited helped shape her entrepreneurial spirit and what she is currently doing to maintain that spirit.

By getting involved in fashion from an early age, how did your experience back then help shape not only your taste for fashion, but your business acumen, and what makes you? move forward in terms of business?

For me, in terms of business acumen, I took all the successes and all the failures, mine and others, and extrapolated the lessons. I work daily to apply them to my current structure and approach. It is a privilege to have been able to embark on this profession from an early age. The foundation of my fashion taste was established before I entered the fashion world. I took who I am in fashion.

You were influential in one of the first fashion brands associated with hip-hop, PNB Nation. How did you get involved and how did you get into a field dominated by men at that time?

I was moved by a T-shirt produced by PNB in ​​1991. The name of the style was “three names” or rather “hello my name is”. It was a T-shirt graphic that listed Phillip Pannell, Michael Stewart and Eleanor Bumpurs as the graphic before who were murdered by police violence. The back graphic was an upside down pig symbolic of dirty cops. My brother Brue McHayle produced this t-shirt with his team, co-founders of PNB Nation. I was working, I was going to FIT and I was like nowhere, the world needs to know this brand. Fashion and style for me was the next level of what hip-hop music did. Which told stories of experiences or observations happening in our neighborhoods. I saw the way that guys were creating with style and fashion. Social commentary on what is happening in our communities and what was culturally relevant to us. I applied to join the brand as an intern so that I could prove to the guys what I can do in sales and marketing. It was and still is not easy to enter a field dominated by men. I believe that my strong work ethic, my demand for respect, not taking things personally and not allowing myself to be objectified have allowed me to enter and succeed in the space. These key aspects were important to me. I went from intern to associate in three years.

As the co-founder of Hoop88Dreams, what inspired you to start this business and what ambitious goals are you aiming to achieve?

I saw a void in the market for something that I wanted to see as a consumer. So he’s the entrepreneur in me. The inspiration comes from the golden age of hip-hop when I was coming of age and when I personally discovered gold hoops. So for me, I wanted to be honest about the inspiration and celebrate the style that influenced me. My goal is to create a profitable global brand once again rooted in our culture and style history that we created in the downtown area through hip-hop. The energy and philosophy of Black Wall Street burns in me.

Growing up multiracial, born to a Jamaican father and a Chinese mother, how have you been able to use either culture and / or both to be successful in your field? How influential have cultures been or have they played a role in your fashion and business decisions?

I grew up in Brooklyn housing projects in a predominantly black neighborhood in the ’70s and’ 80s raised by my Chinese mother. My experience there and observing the style that I later adopted and celebrate now is the essence of my personal success. I created a whole business model around this. My work ethic and my ability not to take no for an answer, the closures, the strategy, the determination of entry points are very Chinese in me. So my culture has been very influential. My dad always said, Shara, you have the best of both worlds. I was never able to put my arms around her, but today I see how I really manifest this concept in my everyday life by translating the culture.

As a black female entrepreneur, what advice would you give to anyone who wants to follow their passion and achieve their dreams when it comes to owning and running a business?

Create your business model, get on board, lock down your social media credentials. Always be a student, start your race and seek your community. Understand why you are working 100 hours for yourself instead of 40 hours for someone else. When you understand and are committed to it, don’t give up and don’t give it up. Success will be inevitable.