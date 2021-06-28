5 highlights of men’s fashion week in Paris

Paris Menswear Week was a mix of live shows, digital presentations and guest designers, including London-based Burberry, who bypassed the LFW calendar to be on the official Paris calendar. Here are our top five of the Paris SS22 collections:

Y / PROJECT x Line

When Y / Project showcased their Fila collaboration during Paris Menswear Week, it was a breath of fresh air among a sea of ​​brand connections. Creative Director Glenn Martins embellished the 110-year-old Italian sportswear brand with an original and innovative approach. This was evident in her silhouette update with serious fashion details like puffed sleeves, dropped shoulders, playing with asymmetrical seams, and reworking classic sweatshirts and jeans. Martins said in a statement: I see this collaboration, really, as a marriage of the spirit of Y / Projects and the innovative motivation of Filas based on sportswear. The process was as easy as it was fun and it allowed me to openly explore a streetwear direction that felt new. There is a fresh, cheerful vibe to the effort which I think is right for this moment.

Image: Y / SS22 Project

Hermes

It had been two years since Hermès had paraded in the courtyard of the Mobilier National in Paris. This season, the French luxury house has worked for the third time with director Cyril Teste, who has a methodical eye to show the creations of Véronique Nichanians in the most beautiful light with his persistent zooms and his narration that does not seems neither too artificial nor so real that it is uninspired.

For Spring 2022, Nichanian called the Double Jeu collection, with lighter-than-light outerwear, with an emphasis on craftsmanship and tailoring. Many pieces, especially the outerwear, were reversible hence the title. The refresh of this – and all of the Herms collections – is that it doesn’t need thrilling logos or fantastic themes to market its clothes. The emphasis is on the construction of the garment, although its origin – at least for the wearer and the fashion connoisseur’s eye – is immediately recognizable.

Style highlights: Chelsea boots worn with socks and shorts and knotted veil cords as sashes, which hung low over pants and bottoms.

Image: Herms SS22

Burberry

When Ricardo Tisci suggests removing the sleeve of the classic trench coat, reworking it with a sporty hooded shoulder, fashion people will listen. With the sleeves removed from the outerwear, Tisci introduced a new approach to layering, but also comes up with a bold statement of masculinity, which is to show off the arms. Paired with monochromatic dress pants, sporty varsity jackets and even a sleeveless leather biker, the result was modern and crisp, without being overly seasonal or trendy. With each collection, Burberry’s staple outerwear receives several treatments to attract its customers’ portfolios with new iterations. This season, the desirability factor is decidedly high.

Image: Burberry SS22

Rick owens

During the pandemic, Rick Owens left Paris for Venice, where he has a second home. The Lido at the Hotel Excelsior, which was once the backdrop for the infamous film Death in Venice, was a misty and melancholy setting for the Owens SS21 collection, its fourth and final until its return to the Parisian catwalks.

Fog machines added to the mood, much like at a club or rock concert, leaving a vapor trail with mannequins walking along the shore. Such is the Owens walk, with models in sturdy high-heeled ankle boots that showcase her iconic diaphanous, monochrome silhouette. This season, Owens has gotten softer, as evidenced by sheer panel shirts, cutout jersey bodysuits and feather coats. Of course, it wasn’t all soft, as seen in a Led Zeppelin approach to the shoulders, a stiff Japanese denim patchwork and its leather clip. What wasn’t here was the excess, which Owens told Vogue: next season all houses will want to show their flexibility. I’m not sure exactly how we will be able to manifest all that we have learned, but we were going to have to figure it out.

Image: Rick Owens SS22

Alled-Martinez

Winner of the 2018 LVMH Alumni Prize, Archie M. Alled-Martinez left Central Saint Martins for a year of internship at Givenchy. The Spanish-born designer launched a knitwear line soon after, taking inspiration from the 70s and 80s nightclub scene in Paris to create gender-less clothing with an eerie undertone.

His latest collection explores the theme to new heights, celebrating muses such as Roy Halston, Sterling Saint Jacues and Antonio Lopez, cultural icons of the 1980s gay scene, all of whom have died of AIDS. With their names sewn onto jerseys as well as their respective ages at the time of their deaths, Alled-Martinez sheds new light on these gentlemen, who were undoubtedly unsung heroes of their time. In a month of pride marches, celebrations and demonstrations, his message stood out.