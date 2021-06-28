Milford School District discusses dress code changes





On June 21, the Milford School District School Board reviewed potential changes to the dress code policy. Superintendent Dr Kevin Dickerson pointed out that over the past year the dress code has been relaxed somewhat and some of these changes are being proposed as permanent. What we’ve heard overwhelmingly is that they’d rather call it a dress code rather than a uniform, Dr Dickerson said. We’ve had several meetings about it and we’ve tried to make it more student-centered as we try to create a more student-centered environment. Dr Dickerson said staff looked at the dress code for fairness, especially skirts and shorts. Instead, the code now reads dress code bottoms to avoid singling out male or female students. We would allow jeans to be retained in the dress code, Dr Dickerson said. We will always maintain the absence of holes and that sort of thing. We also offer more colors for collared shirts. One change we made last year as a pilot for high school was to allow hoodies. We thought this would allow students to show some pride by wearing items with the Buccaneer logo or college-related hoodies. I would like this to advance in high school because some of our rooms can be very cold. Until now, we would still only allow hooded shirts in high school. School board member Renate Wiley pointed out that although it was a pilot program in high school, she understood it had gone very well. My concern is only to allow it for high school, Wiley said. I don’t think it’s fair. I think we either do all the students or we don’t. I know we tested it in high school for a short time, but I think all schools should be the same. Young children also walk to school and we have to take this into account. You also have children who live in the same household who can go to both primary and secondary school. This would allow one child to wear a hooded shirt and the other not. Board member David Vezmar agrees with Wileys’ observation. I thought we piloted to see how it worked, Vezmar said. I think I heard Mr Parsley say that it worked and that the children were respectful with their hoods down. Seth Buford, deputy principal of Milford High School, confirmed that the pilot program went very well, with students following all the required guidelines with minimal fuss. I think we can talk to elementary schools and see what they think about the hoodie issue, Dr Dickerson said. If they feel it would benefit the students, we can make the changes and present a new version at the next council meeting. Betsy Price is a freelance writer from Wilmington with 40 years of experience, 15 of them with the News Journal in Delaware.

