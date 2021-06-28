Rapper Lil Nas X wears London-Irish designer’s romantic look





He’s used to making headlines with his fashion choices and last night Lil Nas X went above and beyond with two bold and dramatic outfits. The Old Town Road singer joined a host of A-List stars as the BET Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson and Queen Latifah some of the big names. walking on the red carpet that night. The young rapper held on as always, strutting the BET red carpet, as one of the performers for the evening. He dressed to impress in a dramatic floral pattern from Richard Quinn, one of two dazzling outfits he rocked. We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences Since entering the music scene in 2019, Lil Nas X has pushed the boundaries of menswear, turning heads in everything from pink leather suits to red tartan skirts. Her first look of the night was a stunning Andrea Grossi three-piece suit in the style of an 18th century satchel. With pants with a wide silhouette from the hips – rather than the traditional skirt – with a bodice and slim jacket, all in a blue canvas pattern depicting an 18th century village, the look was theatrical and daring. But it was her second look that we were most excited about, as the star chose a suit from London-Irish designer Richard Quinn. Known for his cutting-edge designs that mix maximalist motifs with exaggerated silhouettes, Quinn is one of the most exciting designers around and loved by Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and more. Photo: Getty Lil Nas X chose a ’70s-inspired suit, consisting of bell-bottom flared pants and a well-fitted blazer, both in a romantic rose pink pattern and edged with heavy white lace patterns adorned with crystals. . Fitted at the waist, the blazer featured noticeable lapels and large pockets above each hip. He accessorized his look with simple diamond earrings, silver rings and a pair of wedge heels to add to the ’70s look.

