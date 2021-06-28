How to celebrate July 4th in red, white and blue fashion – Sourcing Journal





July 4th is a time to celebrate American style at outdoor parties with burgers, hot dogs and, of course, denim. The fabric is inextricably linked to American history, with famous San Francisco-based denim brand Levi’s bringing the world to the world of jeans in 1873 with their classic 501 style. Originally designed for mining, the jeans feature a loose, straight fit and have since served as the inspiration for all other jeans. Related Articles Celebrate the day accordingly with some of the following hand-picked items including summer denim and non-denim clothing that American blue bloods are sure to love. Karen walker These red jeans from Karen Walker are made from 100% organic denim and sustainable manufacturing methods, so you can feel good about your fashion choices as you celebrate the day. Pair it with a white tank top for a laid-back vibe, or opt for the matching jacket for a bold monochrome look. Cowboy One of the classic American heritage brands, Wrangler is a good choice for a July 4th party. Adopt a retro look like these blue and white pinstripe flare jeans. BlankNYC Show you’re as proud as you are on fashion with this pair of BlankNYC jeans with blue star patches all over. With a cropped leg and light wash, they make a perfect pair of summer jeans. Ava & Viv Colorful denim shorts with a soft stretchy construction are a great choice for a backyard barbecue. This pair from the plus size women’s brand Ava & Viv from Target is available in red, white and blue. Catherine Make sure no one misses your entrance with Cathery’s bold American flag overalls. Put on a swimsuit and make it the most interesting camouflage in the world. Old navy Wear your American pride on your sleeve with this Old Navy tank top. Pair it with dark wash denim for an effortless classic July 4th look. Kohl’s Opt for a basic t-shirt with an American touch. This black Kohl’s t-shirt, adorned with a vintage-looking American flag, is perfect to wear with your favorite distressed jeans. The t-shirt is available in sizes XL Tall to 3XL Tall and 3XL to 5 XL. Free people Steal the show with a pair of Free People bell bottoms in a bold star and stripe print. Complete the look with a cropped white tee to keep the focus on your playful stockings. Ralph Lauren polo shirt Protect your face from the sun in style. This tie-dye bob from Polo Ralph Lauren features the United States in bold print. Wear it all summer to support the US Olympic team. Chubby Known for their cropped crotch, Chubbies shorts are a summer classic. Show up to your 4th of July celebration with a pair in a festive American Flag print.

