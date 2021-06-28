Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Paris Jackson and more of the best dressed stars

Fashion prioritizes the visual, but the feel of an outfit is as important as the look. Recently, celebrities have been searching for runway pieces begging to be touched. Whether stars were heading to nightclubs, charity events, or meetings with European political leaders, they relied on unique fabrications. The bolder the material, the more beautiful it is. At a screening in honor of Charlize Theron’s charity CTAOP, Paris Jackson turned glamorous in Vivienne Westwood’s corseted midi dress. Made from recycled polyester fibers mimicking satin, Jackson’s heavy patterned look was an eco-conscious victory.

The highlight of Justin and Hailey Biebers’ Parisian getaway was the couple’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The Biebers relied heavily on casual clothing during their trip, but they dressed for their one-on-one with the Macrons. The LaQuan Smith halter dress Hailey chose for the occasion would have been striking in any material, but the softness of her boiled wool created stark contrasts. The fitted silhouette of the pieces and the keyhole cutouts were too sexy. Still, the fluffy fabric toned things down, allowing the modeling star to appear majestic even as she bared her belly.

Rihannas’ long-standing love affair with the furry bucket hats has seen her sporting several incarnations of the look. The musician-turned-mogul has enjoyed neon, zebra-print, and tile-covered versions in the past, but her night out with ASAP Rocky called for something special. As the pair hit New York hotspots like Barcade, Rihanna paired vintage John Galliano pieces for Christian Dior with an Emma Brewins puffy faux fur hat. Dressed in a magenta silk slip dress from the house’s Spring / Summer 2003 ready-to-wear collection, one of Gallianos Dior’s iconic Massai Collier de Chien necklaces from Gallianos Dior’s early days and a pair of sandals. Tom Ford’s golden python, Rihanna has become a real nerd. The mix of metallic snakeskin, silk, crystals and fur would feel overworked in any other outfit, but Rihanna arrogantly pulled it off.

Rihanna and Hailey made a statement with soft textures, but the sparkling embellishment was just as effective. When Sarah Paulson visited Jimmy Kimmel Live speak American crime story, she did it in the green and electric yellow Karmen dress from the spring / summer 2021 lookbook by Cecilie Bahnsens. If thousands of sequins weren’t spectacular enough, Paulson doubled down on her shine by adding pearl-laden Jimmy Choos sandals. The resulting look was striking and immediately received a compliment from Kimmel. Normally a fan of elegant fashions, Paulson credited the re-emergence for the foray into ethereal style. I haven’t been out of the house for a while; I thought I had put everything I owned. Why not, she said. Pearls and sequins, it makes me feel good. We couldn’t agree more.