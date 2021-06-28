Fashion
Ten student design projects from the Hong Kong Design Institute
A fashion collection inspired by 1970s clubbing culture and a project that imagines humans with shellfish exoskeletons are included in Dezeen’s latest school show by students at the Hong Kong Design Institute.
Among the projects presented are also a self-care tool that aims to strengthen the immune system of young people and a project that explores the use of caves to combat the lack of land in Hong Kong.
School: Hong Kong Institute of Design
School statement:
“Hong Kong Institute of Design (HKDI) was established in 2007 with a mission to be a leading provider of design education and lifelong learning in various design disciplines including architecture, interior and product design, design communication, digital media and fashion and image design.
“With ‘Creativity in Action’ as the cornerstone of its pedagogy, HKDI maintains a strong network with the creative industries. This provides students with essential hands-on experience and with international design universities to provide extended learning opportunities for students. through international exchanges, joint workshops and conferences.
“Each year, HKDI trains the largest number of professional designers in Hong Kong with critical thinking, cultural sensitivity, social responsibility and an international outlook.”
Trappist Retreat Center by Sinji Lau
“This project aims to revitalize an abandoned and devastated Trappist dairy farm for over 30 years.
“The new Trappist retreat center is not only a museum with exhibits, it also offers a place of experience and memory for visitors to understand the history of the site as a monastery. It offers a place of relaxation in the midst of their bustling urban lifestyle. “
Student: Sinji lau
Classes: HD in Architectural Design, BA (Hons) Architecture
E-mail: [email protected]
Parallel City – HKDI Exhibition at the Venice Biennale by Ben Chen, Brian Leung, Samson Li, Edison Eg, Johnson Wan and Cho Ting Wong
“Land supply has been a long-standing challenge for Hong Kong. This project explores the possibility of living in a cave to cope with scarcity. Here the cave is separated into four layers: community service, residential, unspoiled natural landscape, and vertical utility layer.
“Basic life requirements such as ventilation, light, electricity, water are provided by“ columns of life. ”The city’s main transportation network runs through the site, which suits the pace fast life of Hong Kong. “
Student: Ben Chen, Brian Leung, Samson Li, Edison Eg, Johnson Wan and Cho Ting Wong
Classes: HD in Architectural Design, BA (Hons) Architecture
E-mail: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected] and [email protected]
Nirvana Bookstore by Kelly Tsang
“The needs of the visually impaired are always overlooked by society. The inclusive design of the Nirvana Bookstore meets the needs of the visually impaired and visually impaired.
“It requires users to perceive the library with different senses through the use of textured, multisensory, accessibility, holistic design, and spatial layout surfaces.”
Student: Kelly tsang
Classes: HD in interior design
E-mail: [email protected]
All is well by Elektra Liu
“This is a caring and fun project that provides an easy self-help tool to help young adults navigate stressful situations digitally and physically.
“This project aims to improve well-being during the pandemic – to enable users to stay physically, mentally and emotionally well, reduce stress, improve immune system, increase productivity and increase self esteem.”
Student: Elektra Liu
Classes: BA (Hons) in Graphic Design
E-mail: [email protected]
Life Form by Sing Chung
“Compared to other animal species, humans have more advanced cognitive abilities but a limited physiological ability to adapt to extreme heat and cold conditions. In comparison, other animals adapt faster to survive and save in the natural environment.
“This project draws on the biological characteristics of crustaceans – their hard exoskeletons and diurnal changes in their environment. It imagines humans possessing these characteristics, acquiring the ability to adapt to extreme environments.”
Student: Sing Chung
Classes: HD in fashion image design
E-mail: [email protected]
Follower obsessed with Rainie Wong
“The baroque and 1970s clubbing culture uses exaggerated movements producing drama, exuberance and grandeur in sculpture, painting, architecture, dance and music.
“Their stories inspired the development of Obsessed Disciple – an overly ornate, theatrical and extravagant fashion collection with intricate embroidered designs, luxurious materials, jewelry-like embellishments and accessories.”
Student: Rainie wong
Classes: HD in fashion image design
E-mail: [email protected]
Belide’s World by Lok Him Wan
“This is a collaborative project with international fashion brand Max & Co. The results of the project include a series of fashion images, a film and a social media strategy.
“Belide’s World is inspired by a surreal, fantastic and bizarre world, with extraordinary characters and wonderful snacks. This project conveys playfulness, curiosity, fantasy and mystery, while motivating people to unleash their creativity in every way possible. “
Student: Lok lui wan
Classes: HD in branding and fashion shopping
E-mail: [email protected]
Musubi by Pui Yee Chan
“Musubi is made using traditional techniques such as bundling, weaving and entangling that are layered into modern clothing and then adorned with conventional patterns from Japanese culture.
With ropes tying different garments together in one outfit, her silhouette harmoniously combines ancient and modern forms with a twist to remind viewers that there is always beauty in the details if they learn to look closely enough. . “
Student: Pui Yee Chan
Classes: HD in fashion design
E-mail: [email protected]
I am beautiful by Charice Lai
“This is another kind of beauty aesthetic on non-binary / gender fluids / genres / androgynous people. Hong Kong does not have gender recognition legislation against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.
“This project aims to promote the equality, rights and needs of the LGBTQ community and to urge the general public to recognize the uniqueness and beauty of LGBTQ people.”
Student: Charice lai
Classes: BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion and Imagery
E-mail: [email protected]
Restoring Local “Landmarks” in Hong Kong by Alexander Lo
“This project involves revisiting and restoring some of the local landmarks in Hong Kong. Through a photographic journey, it captures previous traces and stimulates memories of the past 11 months.
“From peaceful rallies and assemblies to daring protests, they all started early in the meeting at famous buildings or landmarks like Jardine House, Chater Garden and Statue Square in the center or other neighborhoods.”
Student: Alexandre lo
Classes: HD in Film, Television and Photography – Photography Stream
E-mail: [email protected]
Content of the partnership
This school exhibition is a partnership between Dezeen and the Hong Kong Design Institute. Learn more about the content of the Dezeen partnership here.
Sources
2/ https://www.dezeen.com/2021/06/28/hong-kong-design-institute-school-show/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]