Everlane the Weekend Tiered Dress Review 2021





You won't want to take Everlane's lightweight cotton weekend dress ($ 60) off this summer.

It’s easy to put on and can be paired with flats for a casual look or heels for an elevated look.

You can order the tiered weekend dress in canvas, oak or black and in sizes XXS-XL.



Weekends are getting better. With temperatures rising and COVID restrictions lifted, Everlane’s weekend ruffle dress comes in time for the summer we all need. Do you know the kind of dress you can put on and instantly feel like you’re putting effort into your appearance without really putting in the effort? That’s it. It’s a high quality modern dress that won’t break the bank, and it’s great for pulling or catching the breeze. This dress will help you eliminate the “I have nothing to wear” syndrome for a brunch in the city or a dinner by the beach. Whether you go somewhere or nowhere, you’ll want it in your regular rotation. Materials





Delesia Watson / Insider





If you didn’t know, Everlane is known to source only the best materials. They are teaming up with ethical factories around the world and taking a strong stand against traditional mark-ups. The ruffle weekend dress is made from 100% cotton, which is both light and heavy. It’s smooth and fluid, with smooth levels, but without the fear of transparency. Fit and size Here’s the thing: he fits where he needs to for this season. Ranging from XXS to XL, it is true to size across the bust and arms, then has a relaxed, puffy shape through the hem. You can feel attractive and feminine while dressing up your baby after a weekend dining out. I am wearing a size XS and since I am smaller on the top I could potentially go down to XXS. The classic crew neckline allows for a normal bra (because strapless bras are never comfortable for long), while the lower back gives it a little edge. You haven’t heard it from me, but you can even try wearing it inside out for the round neck experience. My heart’s desire is a little less fabric at the waist for a more flattering side profile, but it certainly gives it what it needs. It’s longer for the mid-length and has a delicate and intentional drape. At 5’8, he hits a few inches below the knee, which was perfect for me. How to style this dress Perfect for road trips, flights, days at the beach and everything in between, you can’t go wrong styling this dress. You can opt for simple, classic accessories for a relaxed and reserved look, or pair them with trendy pieces like I did. Flats or sandals give it a more casual feel, but a pair of wedge espadrilles can elevate it without knocking you over it. For those chilly summer nights, a scarf or other light layer adds a touch of elegance. You can even wear it in the fall (but not too early!) With jeans or another light jacket.



Delesia Watson / Insider





The bottom line The Everlane Weekend Ruffle Dress is worth the hype (and that’s why it’s selling so fast). The dress offers both quality and style. The only thing that would make it better would be more color options. Buy online or find a store near you to add it to your summer rotation and thank me later. Shop the Weekend Ruffle Dress at Everlane, $ 60

