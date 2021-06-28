Athlete, Nike and more – WWD

Simone Biles has proven over the past five years that her star power extends far beyond the gym floor.

The Olympic gymnast has been a leading figure in the sports world since her debut at the 2016 Olympics at the Rio de Janeiro Games and has since worked with several major brands and fashion companies.

Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in the history of the sport, winning four gold medals and one bronze at her first Olympics. She is also the first gymnast to win three consecutive all-around world titles.

The gymnast reaffirmed her dominance in the sport on Sunday when she secured first place on the U.S. gymnastics team at the Olympic trials in St. Louis for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo next month. She is joined by newcomers Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey.

Here, WWD looks back on some of Biles’ major fashion affairs throughout his career. Read on to find out more.

athlete

After terminating her sponsorship deal with Nike, Biles partnered with Athleta in April in a long-term partnership that sees the brand as the gymnast’s exclusive sartorial partner. Thanks to this partnership, Athleta and Biles are also collaborating on their own line of sportswear and will create several capsule collections for Athleta Girl. Biles’ first sportswear line is set to debut next year.

“Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I’m grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” said Biles. “The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for her commitment to recognizing and supporting the individual and collective strength of women and together I believe we can help girls take on the world with confidence and passion in their athletic endeavors and beyond.

Nike

Biles first teamed up with Nike in 2015 ahead of his first Olympics and represented the brand at the Rio de Janeiro Games. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Biles spoke about the end of the sponsorship, saying she felt her values ​​more closely aligned with Athleta.

“I felt like it wasn’t just about my accomplishments, that’s what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for women and children.” , Biles said. the wall street journal on the partnership with Athleta. “I feel like they are supporting me as well, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change I want to create, which is so refreshing.”

Caboodles

Biles partnered with beauty accessories brand Caboodles in 2018 to create a sub-brand as part of the company’s rebranding. Active by Simone Biles offered a collection of handbags and tote bags for women with an active lifestyle. The products included a multi-compartment sports cosmetics bag and an MVP beauty pack, which was a backpack containing a compartment for the original Caboodles box.

“I grew up with the brand and my parents gave me cases for everything,” Biles said in an interview. “I was able to come full circle working with them as an adult while still using Caboodles. Collaboration is unique compared to others because most of the time [other brands] design and put your name on it. With that, I was practical with the colors and the design and what I wanted in the interior.

READ MORE HERE:

A look at Naomi Osaka’s fashion and beauty offerings

Kim Kardashian West’s skims to make underwear for the US team at the Olympics

Uniqlo unveils official Swedish Olympic and Paralympic collection