This Amazon summer dress has over 5,400 reviews and is “extremely flattering” (Photos via Amazon)

If you’re like us, between June and September there is very little that interests you other than loose clothing.

While we donate accessories to those who wear bodysuits and jeans, we are constantly on the lookout for the most airy and lightest outfits possible. That’s why when we stumbled across this cute straight dress from Amazon, we knew we had to spread the word.

the loose A-line dress from FANCYINN checks all of our summer boxes. From a huge selection of colors to a breathable and lightweight fabric, the only tough decision will be which one to choose.

FANCYINN Shift Dress in White (Photo via Amazon)

BUY: Amazon, $ 31 (originally $ 40)

What is that?

Liked user straight dress FANCYINN is made from a non-stretch cotton blend and features a soft cotton lining. It features feminine ruffle details on the sleeves and hem and, most importantly, side pockets.

Available in 31 colors, Amazon shoppers can choose between the cute summery short sleeve shift dress or a long sleeve version that’s perfect for summer nights or cooler days.

The dress is available from XS to XL; However, the seller recommends taking the size up if you are more curvy or have a larger chest.

FANCYINN Shift Dress in Navy (Photo via Amazon)

BUY: Amazon, $ 37

What people say

With over 5,400 reviews worldwide, the FANCYINN Shift Dress received a solid four out of five star average rating.

“Have you known true happiness? asks an Amazon buyer. “I just had a baby and I also just finished eating my body weight in food, and this dress still fits me just as well. […] It was delivered today, I put it on today and I’m planning my whole life around this dress from today. Buy. This. Dress. Of all the colors.”

The story continues

“I love this dress [and am] get more color, “writes another user.” Loose but pretty. [I was] feared it would not fit but fit like a dream. I’m beefier and have a bigger bra size, and it fits me so well. Comfortable and cute. I’m 5’6 “so it’s a bit shorter but still cute and unassuming.”

“I LOVE THIS DRESS A LOT. I can’t explain how I feel about this dress. Beautiful material, neither thin nor cheap, not see-through, and it’s lined with an underlay,” says a third critical. “Has pockets, and it’s so flattering and gorgeous in person. You have to buy it to appreciate its beauty. I normally wear sizes medium to large, and ordered a large one.

However, a handful of buyers have noted that the fabric is different from what is pictured. “This dress is of better quality than I expected from Amazon, but I will mention that the fabric is not exactly as pictured,” wrote one user. “It’s a bit thicker and stiffer and not as smooth as the photo suggests.”

“The fabric is stiff and not really nice and flowing,” echoed another customer. “The dress overall looks great, so maybe buy a size down.”

“[It] fits like they said, but the material isn’t the softest, ”wrote another user.

Black Long Sleeve FANCYINN Shift Dress (Photo via Amazon)

BUY: Amazon, from $ 29

Verdict

For under $ 40, FANCYINN’s light and airy shift mini dress is an affordable summer find that many shoppers describe as “extremely flattering” and “a stunning, versatile summer dress.” However, Amazon shoppers should note the reviews before ordering to decide on the best size for their body type.

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.

