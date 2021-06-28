Jill Biden Is Peak Summer-Chic in Floral Dress and Tie Ankle Espadrilles





Dr Jill Biden wore the chicest summer ensemble for an afternoon stroll in the White House. While walking along the South Lawn of the White House yesterday with President Joe Biden, the first lady opted for a short-sleeved dress, which featured a purple, yellow and green floral print in a knee-length silhouette. Biden accessorized the colorful number by draping a classic cream cable-knit sweater over her shoulders, as well as wearing several silver bracelets and a pair of floral earrings. To combat the sun’s UV rays, she also donned a pair of pointy Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. More New Shoes President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after leaving Marine One, Sunday, June 27, 2021. – Credit: AP PA As for the shoes, Biden opted for a summer classic: the espadrille. Its Castaer style features a black canvas toe and beige back strap on a 3 inch jute wedge heel. The Bidens corners were further accented by wraparound black ribbon ankle ties, which tied in knots at the front. Ankle-length sandals are all the rage this season for their supportive and sleek style, loved by stars like Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber in pumps and sandals. The first ladies’ sneakers currently sell for $ 135 on Net-a-Porter.com. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after leaving Marine One, Sunday, June 27, 2021. – Credit: AP PA Zoom on the Bidens wedge espadrilles. – Credit: AP PA Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter Courtesy of Net-A-Porter Bidens’ look featured many recognizable style signatures from the election campaign and her first term as first lady. She regularly wore floral prints in multicolored or tone-on-tone hues, often in dresses from Oscar de la Renta or Dolce & Gabbana, and was also seen in embroidered floral pieces by Gabriela Hearst. Neutral jewelry that showcases her clothing is also a must-have for the first lady, who often wears dainty necklaces, classic watches, and diamond or pearl stud earrings to complement her outfits. When it comes to footwear, Bidens choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile slingback heels in nude and black tones, often from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated point-toe pumps are also a must-have for her brighter ensembles, usually from brands like Jimmy Choo. On the wardrobe side, Biden frequently wears pieces from a range of both established and emerging American brands, such as Brandon Maxwell, Markarian and Jonathan Cohen. The story continues Spend the summer comfortable with a pair of Jill Biden-inspired wedge espadrilles. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Steve Madden Uri Wedges, $ 79 (was $ 80). Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch Buy: Kurt Geiger London Monty Wedges, $ 140 (was $ 187). Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW Buy: Franco Sarto Clemens wedges, $ 100. Check out the gallery for more Jill Bidens classic style over the years. Launch gallery: Jill Biden’s style through the years The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

