Daily News: Skims dresses the United States Olympic team, The Scoop On Vetements’ “secret project”, the former editor of T Magazine launches his brand, and more.

Skims becomes official supplier of underwear and pajamas for the Tokyo Olympics

Talk about a performance brand so comfortable that even Olympians are dying to get their hands on it! Kim Kardashians Skims’ underwear-loungewear-shapewear empire has confirmed itself as the official supplier of underwear and pajamas for the U.S. team at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021. designs, the brand has launched an assortment of bralettes, t-shirts, briefs, tank tops, leggings, socks, and more, each featuring a United States flag emblem and the Olympic rings. To model the offering, Kardashian brought in Olympic athletes Alex Morgan, Scout Bassett, Haley Anderson, Aja Wilson and Dalilah Muhammad. The momentous deal was a complete moment for Kardashian, who grew up watching her stepfather and gold medalist decathlete Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner). The best news? Fans can currently sign up for early access to purchase coins for themselves on brand website. This is called team spirit!

Cardi B is expecting baby # 2!

Cardi B is expecting baby # 2 with her husband, rapper Migos Offset! The star performer revealed the news last night at the BET Awards, for which she dressed in a black rhinestone-embellished bodysuit with a mesh cutout that caught the eye to her growing bump. The couple, who secretly married in 2017, already have two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari at home. In another revelation, Cardi took to Instagram to share a nude photo of herself and her bump covered in white plaster. Congratulations, mom!

Stella McCartney launches Stellawear

Sustainability specialist Stella McCartney has launched another alluring offer, and rightly so the Stellaweara collection which combines lingerie and swimwear, perfect for a day at the beach or under a garden party dress. For his last eco-friendly drop, McCartney wanted something functional, sculpting, versatile and 100% sustainable. To make the latter, she, alongside Italian manufacturer ISA, used the hero fabric Econyla made from marine litter like plastic and fishing nets. The brand has been using Econyl since 2017 and has thus avoided the landfill of around 10 tonnes of nylon. As for the collection, bodysuits, briefs and bandeau with clean cuts and shapely flattery are waiting for you. To ensure the pieces are sun-safe, functional in the water, and comfortable to wear, each piece features a breathable, chlorine and saltwater resistant, UV-tested label. The G7 summit leader said that future extensions of the offer, which sells for 95 to 230 pounds, can also be expected.

Marco Gobbetti leaves Burberry for Salvatore Ferragamo

After five years of reviving the British label, Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti is stepping down. The Italian native, who has also worked with Cline, Givenchy and Moschino, said his resignation was prompted by his desire to return to his home country after nearly 20 years abroad, to be closer to his family. As for his next venture, Gobbetti will head to Salvatore Ferragamo for a CEO role similar to his role at Burberry. During his tenure, Gobbetti was credited with expanding the brand in Asia, hiring Creative Director Ricardo Tiscis, and the brand’s rise in the luxury market. Burberry President Gerry Murphy noted that Gobbetti has had a transformative impact and established a clearly defined purpose and strategy, an exceptional team and strong brand momentum. The Burberry team have announced that they will start looking for a successor.

Vetements unveils its Secret Project

The Gvasalia brothers are changing things with the launch of an upcoming brand, currently without a name. According to an exclusive video released during Paris Fashion Week, the new brand, due to debut on July 22, will not reflect cool, edgy, aesthetic clothing, and will appeal to all genres with its tailoring in the place. This latest foray will be part of the new Gvasalia Family Foundation: a project launched alongside the launch that aims to provide mentoring, development, production, supply chain and financial support to young talents. According to an official statement, the newcomer will be a brand that wears something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue whatever that means! To tease the brand even more, the brand launched a Instagram and made a Publish on his original account about launching a secret project in a few weeks.

New brand alert! Presentation of Attersee

There’s a chic new brand on the scene and it’s coming to you from Isabel Wilkinson Schor, former editor at Magazine T. Attersee, a collection of pieces for women, men and children in languid and slightly nostalgic silhouettes in easy and airy Italian linen and a herringbone cabana stripe in linen / cotton in five colourways. There are also accessories that scream what we all want right now: a beach holiday. Think: a beach blanket, tote, pouch, and rope belt. The collection is now available direct to the consumer via shopattersee.com. Prices range from $ 85 to $ 675.

Louis Vuitton launches Nike Air Force 1 collection to celebrate hip-hop culture

When Virgil Abloh’s latest Spring / Summer 22 offering, Amen Break, paraded last Friday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, there was a surprise addition to the runway: a remade collection of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Louis Vuitton and Nike could be a novelty for the brandd, but not for Abloh, whose relationship with the sneaker empire has already seen a successful collaboration with his label Off-White. The latest sneaker capsule is inspired by the cover of Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s It Takes Two album, and its influence on hip-hop culture. The shoes are offered in 21 colors and feature Nike’s signature swoosh and a Louis Vuitton motif. In response to purchase requests, the house responded to heaps of excitement with a statement of heartbreaking ambiguity. Stay tuned for more details. We are well seated!

Tods Group helps restore the Colosseum

The luxury group at the head of the proprietary brands Tods and Roger Vivier, among others, continued its commitment to restore the Colosseum to its historic architectural dignity. Tod’s Group announceded the completion of the second phase projects: the restoration of the hypogeum landmarks, which represents the part of the amphitheater under the arena. Now, with the rebirth of the structures at the lowest level, visitors can enter and walk across a newly erected walkway. The group’s involvement in the multi-phase project began in 2011, with a first phase of restoration of the North and South facades from 2013 and the second in 2018. For the rest of the construction, the focus will be on the galleries, the relocation of the service center and the installation of technology everywhere.

