Drop the conversation: dating, dress codes, and other tips for socializing again now that the restrictions are lifted

Remember in March 2020, when we thought COVID-19 was only going to last two weeks? Hello, 1 year later. I barely recognized you. Yes, I look different too: My eyebrows have grown, my hair is a foot longer and I now wear exclusively cotton tie-dye tracksuits. But enough about me, I want to hear from you! What did you do ? Where did you go? Who have you seen? Inform me of all the gossip, my simple acquaintance.

What is that? You haven’t gone anywhere, done nothing or seen anyone, so now you think we have nothing to say?

What I have just illustrated are the social fears that many of us currently experience as the country moves towards normalcy. After all, how do you start small discussions when you have nothing small to talk about?

Here’s an idea: let’s forget the gossip and instead rethink our social interactions with real chats. (Small chats were always the worst part of the holidays, anyway).

Real conversation doesn’t mean deep conversation, or unhappiness, or even sadness. It could be as simple as, What now? A cheeky little opening that could potentially lead to an interesting conversation. Or, did you make any big changes last year? I love this one because it can take you in so many directions. Or how about, let’s start where we left off. And then you do it.

Don’t think too much about these first steps in society. Just be yourself and remember that it’s okay to be nervous, but it’s also time to come out of hiding. Besides, everyone is eager to see you.

And see these people hovering nervously on the outskirts of the talking circle? Invite them. We have all been isolated and many of us have lost our mojo. Let’s make those early interactions easier for everyone. Be inclusive and even a little more open and generous than usual.

From sweatpants to social time: skinny on dress codes

Right now, I think a dress code isn’t something we were going to stick to, says Afiya Francisco, a Toronto-based style expert, adding that it’s a scenario where everything happens because expectations have changed. Having said that, I think people are going to dress because it’s been a long time and they are going to feel joy. It will be more about our enthusiasm for doing anything that requires dressing.

For some, that can mean dizzying heels, while others say they never want to wear heels or fitness clothes ever again. It’s more about being comfortable in your own skin and how you want to show yourself off, she says.

The chic cocktail once meant one thing and the black tie meant another, but now people will show up in all kinds of incarnations for both because after all this time it feels like anything and everything. what’s an occasion to dress up, says Francisco.

So you want to start dating again: here’s how to get back into the game

With so much uncertainty surrounding COVID still, and the fact that most of us haven’t flirted much in the past 18 months, it may seem like dating is a skill that needs to be relearned. But Vancouver-based dating coach Nicole Haley says all that’s really needed is patience with ourselves and with each other. Dating has changed, she says. People approach it with more caution and anxiety than usual. Yet the pandemic has also forced us to be clearer about our needs. It could mean taking stock of a broken partnership, or doing what we want out of a new relationship to be happy. Haley says our standards are higher now, and that’s okay. We have waited so long and now we weren’t going to settle down.

She suggests you go to a place you know and love: your favorite cafe, the park, or the zoo. People are tired of dating apps and want to meet in person, she says, which results in more authentic interactions. But above all, it’s time to have fun again. I cannot stress this enough. We come in with all of these high expectations and forget to just enjoy the date.

What’s the best way to decline social invitations if you’re just not ready?

The first step is to clarify the reason for your refusal, explains Karlyn Percil-Mercieca, inclusion strategist and neurovia coach based in Toronto. And if you haven’t already, this is a great opportunity to have a courageous conversation around your needs. She says identifying your boundaries helps lay the groundwork for decline and in turn avoid the emotional stress of social invitations.

Percil-Mercieca suggests creating what she calls social engagement cards. Think of them as mental cue cards, phone notes, or even real sticky notes, about boundaries you’ve set for yourself.

Cards can include information such as your immunization status and the types of social engagements you are comfortable with, such as outdoors only, terraces or walks, and touching guidelines (yes to elbows , no to hugs, for example). Social engagement cards help create less stress as we relearn and respect each other’s boundaries, says Percil-Mercieca. After all, we’ve never been here before.

