Kim Kardashian West to make underwear for US team at Olympics – WWD





Skims is getting into games. The Olympic Games in short. Kim Kardashian West, founder of the underwear brand, revealed on Monday that Skims is designing the official underwear, sleepwear and loungewear that will be worn by Team USA athletes at the upcoming Olympic Games in been to Tokyo. “We are very proud to support Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram story on Monday. In an Instagram post the same day, she tagged photos of Team USA athletes – such as swimmer Haley Anderson, football player Alex Morgan, track runner Dalilah Muhammad and Paralympic track runner Scout. Bassett – writing: “Since I was 10 years old. years ago, I heard every detail about the Olympics from my stepfather. As I watched the athletes compete, I grew to understand the dedication and honor of being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled with my step dad and my family to all the different cities for the Olympic Trials, Olympics and @ caitlynjenner’s track and field competitions and at every stop I bought an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir. “When I got the call for Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians on the sidelines came full circle,” Kardashian West continued. Fashion entrepreneur and reality star founded Skims in September 2019. While the shapewear line – which Kardashian West originally intended to name “Kimono” – initially sparked controversy, Skims has since garnered a loyal following (2.9 million people on Instagram), been rumor to sell on several collections and brought attention to the broader shapewear industry. Amid the pandemic, the brand has expanded into loungewear and underwear, such as more bras and underwear. Kardashian West too launched at Nordstrom in February 2020 and opened a pop-up in Los Angeles at the start of this year. The star told WWD in April that Skims’ online sales had “quadrupled” in 2020 and that the brand hopes to open a permanent standalone store sometime in 2022. Kardashian West also hinted that she would like develop basics and shapewear for men, but no date has been set. The limited edition Team USA collection will be available on Skims.com, although details of the first edition have yet to be released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/intimates/kim-kardashian-west-skims-olympics-tokyo-1234866612/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos