Fashion designer Morton Myles dies at 93 – WWD

Morton Myles, a cost-conscious fashion designer known for creating smart styles, died June 23 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Myles, 93, died of cancer at the Mayo Clinic, according to Julia Patrick, a friend and spokesperson for the deceased.

One of the mainstays of Seventh Avenue, Myles began his career in Europe before returning to his hometown of Manhattan. Day, evening and special occasion dresses, plus size clothing, and small and small dress pieces were some of the categories he has delved into over the years. He was also one of the first champions of the Op Art movement, incorporating some of these mod designs into his clothing. As recently as 2019, Redbook magazine featured one of Myles’ Op Art designs on the cover of its Arts issue.

As for what was behind his ideas, Myles told WWD in 1969 that he first and foremost started with fabrics and then contemporary art. “Now with the softened edges of the paintings comes the softening of the clothes. I don’t underestimate my trips to see Parisian couture collections. It is useless to see French ready-to-wear, which is a sweetener of couture, ”he said.

Realizing how young people controlled fashion in the late 1960s, the designer said he tried to present a collection that was “contemporary and reflecting current thinking.” My look is what the season calls for, ”he said.

While this may have made others see a minor touch of conservatism, Myles said at the time, “Any manufacturer will tell you that’s what pays the bills. “

Jacqueline Kennedy inadvertently helped raise Myles’ profile by wearing one of her dresses on “Good Friday,” a design that landed on a cover of Look magazine. Over a year earlier, Diana Vreeland had taken the then senator’s wife to Herbert Sondheim’s living room, where the rest of the team were too busy to help the couple, so Myles walked out of the room. back room to help them. Some critics were unhappy that a woman in her category wore a sleeveless, fitted, above-the-knee dress, Patrick said. “At the time, he said he was wholesaling for $ 37.50. It was a rayon composition that made it look like shantung silk. But it was more portable and a bit more durable.

Referring to the controversy over Kennedy wearing the dress designed by Myles, Patrick said: “It would eventually make a lot of noise, as it seemed improper for the President’s wife to wear a sleeveless dress. They thought it was too tight. And it was short – you could kind of see her knees when she was sitting down. Richard Avedon would later shoot the family [with Jackie wearing the dress] for the cover of Look magazine.

Born in Manhattan, Myles graduated in Fashion Design and Production Management from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 1950. He then moved to Europe to continue his education at his parents’ request. There, Myles studied at the Chambre Syndicale and the Guerrero-Lavigne School. Over time he is fluent in French and cultivates creative pursuits such as playing the piano, a long-standing interest in opera, ballet and travel, designing houses, and collecting art and antiques. .

While Patrick stated that Myles worked for Jacques Fath in Paris, WWD reported in 1956 that he had recently designed for another Parisian designer, Jacques Helm. The feeling at the time was that American designers weren’t accepted in France, so his employer encouraged him to return to New York, Patrick said. That same year, Myles joined Donald Dress Inc. as chief designer. Her European sensibilities stuck with him, taking inspiration from “La Ligne Merveilleuse”, the fashion adopted by elegant Parisian women after the French Revolution for her Fall 1958 collection at Ardanti Inc. Over the years he has also designed for Herbert Sondheim, Abe Schrader, Malcolm Charles and Jeunesse.

His presence on Seventh Avenue was not his only identity. Myles was also a familiar face on Fire Island, where he owned a beachfront home that he could afford to move in 1961, after it nearly tipped over into the sea.

Unafraid to adapt to changing fashion tides, in 1969, three years after its stint at founding Jeunesse, the brand generated over $ 4 million in annual sales. Myles told WWD: “Things move so fast today that the most important thing is to move with them. “

Aimed at women who were interested in fashion but had a limited budget, the fall collection was made largely with a slide rule as Myles used a yardage figure to set prices. “While the high-end market has a sort of snobbish appeal and power that goes with the brand, we have to sell clothes and ideas with persistence,” he explained at the time. “Buyers are very enthusiastic about new ideas. There isn’t an overabundance of bold management in this price range that will support their designers’ novelties.

A contemporary of Myles, Stan Herman, said Monday: “He made good, solid business clothes – a lot of dress, second-hand and evening wear. There was a whole group of these people at 530 and 550 Seventh Avenue. [Herbert] Sondheim was one of them. [Abe] Schrader was another, ”Herman said. “There was a small group of people who traveled this fashion trade route making cheap but trendy clothes. He was very well thought out. “

Myles was also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America at a time when the organization was more selective than it is today, Herman said. Norman Norrell is said to have named Myles for the group in 1970.

In the early 1980s, however, all five of Myles’ company creditors came knocking on the door, filing a Chapter 7 petition seeking liquidation. The designer recovered financially in a few years. As a division of David Warren Enterprises, the Morton Myles division launched a plus size line of social occasion dresses in 1985. Rather than just basics, Myles created designs that were consistent with his misses’ collection. The designer has received a strong initial response, predicting the division will reach $ 2 million in wholesale volume in the first year.

By the mid-90s, Myles was back to himself and decided to shut down his business. He moved to Scottsdale.

Myles is survived by his life partner, John Lawrence Otto.