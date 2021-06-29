Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

There is something about a polka dot print that always attractsWein. It’s simple but it’s eye-catching. It’s cute but it’s classy. It has vintage vibes but it feels totally modern!

We know how to never stop buying dresses with polka dots. They will never go out of style, so why not fill our closet? If you’re looking to do the same, check out 21 of our top polka dot picks below!

21 polka dot dresses that will never go out of style

Mini dresses

1.ThisRelipop wrap dress is very popular with Amazon buyers, and for good reason. We love the delicate stitch design!

2.In a hurry to get dressed but still want to look cute? Take thisPOPYOUNG t-shirt dress!

3.We’ve been so obsessed with the tie trend lately, and thisAllegra K dress proves why the look is so popular!

4.The way the peas and the cut of thisBerryGo dress to go together is simply perfection!

5.ThisSide effect dress almost looks like a coordinated ensemble with a tie neck top and matching skirt, but it’s even easier because it’s just one piece!

6.On a hot summer day, you will be happy to have this spaghetti strapMSBASIC dress in your closet!

7.How about something solid on the top with polka dots on the skirt? This thongMoyabo dress is a great choice!

Midi dresses

8.If you want something that can be dressed up or down with ease, then look no further than this. dress MITILLY!

9.Do you like a vintage-inspired look? Don’t miss this stand-up collarSimple flavor dress with her flared skirt!

ten.Was i imagining thatLOHILL dress on a nice summer picnic. The details of the blouse and buttons are stunning!

11. The overlapping dots in different shades make thisEvening dress a must for We!

12. Summer wedding to attend? Pick up this prettyGRECERELLE dress for an affordable price!

13.We love a ruffled surplice neckline, so this flattering Comeon dress was an automatic winner!

14.ThisCHARMYI dress is both fun and professional!

Long dresses

15.ThisGRECERELLE dress is an easy beach dress you’ll want to wear all season long!

16.This off the shoulderAngashion dress is a beauty and we love the look on many levels!

17.Do you like a super loose and oversized fit? Thiskenoce dress is all!

18.Let’s be a little fancy with thisMedeShe dress. Keep the tie around your waist or let it flow with the wind!

19.Be bold with the polka dots highlighted on this sleevelessLKOUS dress!

20.ThisSTYLE DME dress is one of our favorites because it’s strapless and long, but you get a high slit for added charm (and to keep things cool)!

21.Feelings of the bohemian vibrations of this relaxationLILBETTER dress. He has pockets too!

