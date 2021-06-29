The best looks of Paris Fashion Week for men





1. GmbH



The Creative Directors of GmbH- Benjamin A. Huseby and Serhat Isik presented a stunning collection called White Noise. Models strutted down the ramp in portrait-necked jackets and over coats. Denims also had their heyday during the runway with lots of denim on denim looks. Speaking to Vogue, designer Serhat Isik said, “We didn’t want to do what we normally do. We are always looking for our own heritage and history. With this one, we wanted to explore what whiteness is, maybe because we were tired of exploring what our brown- because we have always been forced to face, confront or defend our BIPOC identity, our blackness. And it’s not a color that we we chose. And you could say that it was the whites who created these ideas of color and race or otherness. We wanted to reverse that otherness. ” The Creative Directors of GmbH- Benjamin A. Huseby and Serhat Isik presented a stunning collection called White Noise. Models strutted down the ramp in portrait-necked jackets and over coats. Denims also had their heyday during the runway with lots of denim on denim looks. Speaking to Vogue, designer Serhat Isik said, “We didn’t want to do what we normally do. We are always looking for our own heritage and history. With this one, we wanted to explore what whiteness is, maybe because we were tired of exploring what our brown- because we have always been forced to face, confront or defend our BIPOC identity, our blackness. And it’s not a color that we we chose. And you could say that it was the whites who created these ideas of color and race or otherness. We wanted to reverse that otherness. ” 2. Dior

Bold, bright and must-have, the mostly muted hues of Kim Jones’ collection in collaboration with Travis Scott received a contrast shake thanks to a series of tangy looks in the middle of yesterday’s runway. An echo of Monsieur Dior’s own “Trafalgar coup” – his tendency to surprise his couture guests with the sudden appearance of an unexpected color – a fluorescent green glowed from a high-closing “Tailor Oblique” suit with a Stephen hat Matching Jones Millinery, a flower-patterned knit t-shirt and looped coat with concealed buttons were the highlights. 3. Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Men Spring Summer 22 show entitled Study of a Dichotomy featured looks from Virgil Ablohs’ new collection that challenged the opposition between formal and street. 4. Hermès

Hermes Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show featuring 41 looks created by Véronique Nichanian and produced by Cyril Teste.

5. Rick Owens



Designer Rick Owens downplayed it and opted for softer tones. There were feather coats, cutout jerseys, and androgynous styles seen on the models. In an interview with Vogue, Owen said, “Next season all houses are going to want to show their flexibility. I’m not sure exactly how we’ll be able to manifest everything we’ve learned, but we had to figure it out. Outside.”



