Best Loki Fashion Moments, Ranked





Your Asgardian Look Book, if you will. You know Loki: the mischievous rascal of a Marvel villain, so charming, he just keeps showing up. Walt Disney Studios / Via gph.is

Most villains get a movie, but Loki has made appearances in half a dozen. And now Loki has a whole Disney + TV show that lives up to his name Loki. Walt Disney Studios / Via gph.is

And so, to honor Loki and LokiHere is a ranking of all the outfits our favorite evil mastermind wore during his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Start with the worst to move towards the best. Images from Walt Disney / Via gph.is

The superhero and villain costumes say a LOT about their status in the MCU. When they ascend high in a place of power, we see bright, shiny and regal looks worthy of the Norse deities. When they’ve been defeated, we get seedy outfits and (dare I say it) regular street clothes. Loki can go from Muggle to Overlord in seconds, and his costumes usually tell us his state of mind. 22. Jail suit with dog collar (Loki) Disney + Collection / Courtesy of Everett

Ugh. I hate to get rid of Loki’s lewd signature of the Lokidriver, but it’s gonna be a “boot” for me. Greasy hair. The wide collar of the prison shirt that makes Loki look like he’s in a bowling league. The horrible combination of beige and orange colors. Not a single redeemable thing here, and that includes the chunky choker. Moral of the story: Don’t get arrested by the Time Variance Authority after escaping into a new timeline with the Tesseract. Walt Disney Pictures

Prison doesn’t look good on Loki. In The dark world, Loki is imprisoned for his crimes in The Avengersand again, the wardrobe is RAW. This frizzy hair / textured V neck look is no use. It’s time to recycle the shirt and get a fit. Also, it’s worth noting that this whole look seems to be ripped straight from Only lovers will stay alivewhere he plays a vampire in love with Tilda Swinton. This outfit would let vampire Tilda tell her friends, “He’s got a great personality.” Walt Disney Pictures

Shocking that Loki looked better like a corpse than in two of his other looks, but it’s the truth. Loki’s corpse, left in the wake of Thanos’ destruction in Infinity war,is even more attractive than its prison appearance. Pale, dusty skin and facial injuries always destined him for a low place on this list, however. Jay Maidment / Walt Disney Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

A slightly better prison look also from his time locked up in Asgard for nearly destroying Earth. It’s cleaner and he found a comb, but it doesn’t spice it up. It’s very Jedi Knight meets a disciple in a film about Jesus, with the dull green and ho buzz of Loki. Also be aware that the more power Loki has, the greener his costumes become. Jasin Boland / Walt Disney Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Loki will occasionally don a costume when he spends time on Earth, as he does in Ragnarok briefly, but this black on black on black ensemble gives me gothic ball vibes, and not in a good way. The black makes Loki look pale, and that hair is very Severus Snape cosplay as well. Also BIG Tommy Wiseau / James Franco as Tommy Wiseau inThe artist of disaster vibrations (and that’s not a good thing). Oh, hi Marc! 17. Investigator’s jacket (Loki) Walt Disney Pictures

The 70s style jacket is slightly better than the prison uniform, but only slightly. Once Loki is recruited by TVA to hunt down another version of himself, they let him remove the rider from the prison and replace him with this outfit. The skinny tie is a nice touch, but the colors are so dark. Plus, this almost shoulder-length haircut but not quite in need of a makeover. It must be longer or shorter. Right now he’s in that “I’m growing my hair out, but it doesn’t look good yet” phase. Walt Disney Pictures

The last outfit before Loki died during his confrontation with Thanos. A standard Loki tunic / epaulettes set, but this time make it dirty. It’s good, but I don’t like it. Thank goodness he survived in the multiverse, because I wouldn’t want to go out looking for that filthy one. 15. Matt Damon’s Fake Loki (Thor: Ragnarok) Walt Disney Pictures

In Ragnarok, Anthony Hopkins’ Odin enjoys a staged version of the Loki / Thor story. These costumes, however, look like cheap knockoffs if you ask me. What fabric do they even use? Very Halloween spirit. Very collegial production of The crucible. 14. Birthday costume (Loki) Walt Disney Pictures

Loki is naked (very briefly) between his time as a prisoner and that of investigator for the TVA. I can’t fault this six pack and arms BUT once again I hate this haircut. 13. Blue Knit Train Guard (Loki) Walt Disney Pictures

Who doesn’t love an electric blue knit motorcycle sweater / helmet set? Loki transforms into this to sneak onto a train on one of his time missions, and although I commend the “bold choice” (a phrase I often used during my days working in the dressing room H&M), it’s just coming together. It looks like a sock puppet. Walt Disney images / Courtesy Everett Collection

This is the standard Loki look that we see a number of times in the Marvel movies. He dons a number of green tunic / cloak / robe / cloak numbers when at a stasis point. He is not in power, but neither is he serving time for crimes against humanity. Usually he wears this outfit when he’s up to something. It looks good, although it is a bit boring. Walt Disney Pictures

“Okay, sir, I’m going to need you to cover both your mouth AND your nose with the mask please.” At the end of Avengerswhen Loki is captured, the crew decide it would be best to keep him silent. I love the instinct to accessorize with a muzzle (although the instinct wasn’t Loki’s), but this zipper collar isn’t my favorite. Also, for some reason, for Avengers and Avengers only, Loki covered, smoothed the mullet, and someone wisely decided that he shouldn’t appear in the following films. ten. IRS Chic Accountant (Thor) Walt Disney Pictures

Oh baby. Loki’s hair in the original Thor. * insert heart eye emoji * IDK why they decided to change it, because I love that slicked back, just brushing against the collar cap. This “I’m a laid back human” look is very financial winter and could use a pop of color, but that’s what I’m here for. 9. Costume but now with a green scarf (The Avengers) Walt Disney Pictures

In The Avengers(see the feathered mullet), Loki asserts his dominance on Earth by throwing a party with a look similar to a shirt and tie. Here he accentuates with a green scarf, as Loki in power always loves a touch of green. 8. Basic Loki + Feathered Hair (The Avengers) Zade Rosenthal / Walt Disney Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

This is the basic, slightly cheerful look of Loki that he wears for most of his time terrorizing Earth in The Avengers. We have a gold necklace / breastplate thing. We have leather accents. It’s a solid effort despite, once again, the feathered mullet. 7. Flashback Cut Haircut (Loki) Walt Disney Pictures

It’s a VERY similar look, but I’d like to come back to it to draw attention to the slightly different hair. In this flashback in the LokiFirst, Loki is wearing another of his standard green ensembles, but he’s a little embarrassed by this collarless wavy bob. It’s better than the mule, but not by much. Jasin Boland / Walt Disney Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Loki’s signature color is obviously green, but they trade it for blue during his time from gladiator to Ragnarok, and I have to say I don’t hate the blue / gold palette. A little too much at the University of Michigan for this boy from Lansing, but let’s see Loki think outside the box more often. I would love to see a pastel pink ensemble. Or maybe something in a dark purple? 5. Slick Con-Man (Loki) Walt Disney Pictures

Hubba hubba. If that wasn’t reason enough for Tom Hiddleston to play the next James Bond, I don’t know what it is. In a flashback sequence where we learn some of Loki’s previous escapades, we can see it in this Mad Men/ Pan-American perspective. The sexy costume. Sunglasses. Short, combed hair. Very wealthy 1950s businessman flying first class, and I’m ready to reserve the seat next to him. Walt Disney Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Accessories can make or break an outfit. It’s Loki’s standard outfit, but the body chain / handcuffs / neck strap really tie everything together (see my pun?). Loki is dripping with ice when he is brought to court to pay for his crimes in Avengers,and he serves us a Nick Jonas bop. 3. Casual heir attire (Thor) Walt Disney Pictures

LOOK AT THIS HAIR. My God, does he look good with the relaxed Draco Malfoy inspired back. It’s just the right length that it doesn’t rival his relaxed Loki tunic. This is what Loki looked like when we first met him in 2011. We didn’t know he was evil, and how could he be when he looked so good !? Walt Disney Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Loki is at his strongest when he has horns. He wears them when he asserts his dominance as the big bad in Avengersand he wears them here again as he fights Hela’s minions. He reminds us all that you can fight your enemies and look classy at the same time. 1. Regalia of the throne room (Thor) Walt Disney Pictures

The best of the best. Not only does the two-horned helmet majestically preside over this costume, but the whole is polished and perfectly fitted. This is the look that Loki is upgrading in Thorafter he usurped his father and banished Thor to Earth. The Cape. The breastplate. The intricate way all the pieces are intertwined in metal. Loki knew he deserved to be King of Asgard, and he dressed for the role. TV and Movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

