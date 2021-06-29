Kim Jones collaborated with Travis Scott for the Dior Homme Spring-Summer 22 collection





The artistic director of Dior Men, the inimitable Kim Jones, loves collaboration. His men’s collections for the French House have long featured partnerships with an enigmatic and eclectic range of artists ranging from Kaws and Raymond Pettibon to Amoako Boafo and, more recently, American painter Kenny Scharf. But none has generated as much buzz as its last. For Spring Summer, the 22a collection showcased in person at Paris Fashion Week Menswear for the first time in a year and a half, Jones unveiled clothes designed in partnership with mega rapper Travis Scott. Dubbed the Cactus Jack collaboration, referring to the record label Scott founded, the collection is the result of a global partnership in which the rapper worked with Jones on all elements of design, from sewing to embroidery, to patronage. to accessories. We wanted it to be Dior with a Traviss element on top, Jones said in a post-show interview. Some of the designs we created were based on the seams of the dresses and suits that Dior had made when he arrived, Scott explained. Some seams would be flat and some would be picked up like embroidery, so we moved that into suits, jackets, and patterns. Referring to the oft-cited Paris / Texas dichotomy (the latter being Scott’s hometown), the show was presented on a track evoking the arid, cactus-filled wasteland of the American desert. As for clothing, earthy brown suede was contrasted with bursts of neon green, while traditional Dior tailoring mixed with streetwear staples: loose silk sweatpants, varsity jackets, bucket hats and sneakers. with large ubiquitous logo. Scotts touches were evident everywhere, from the newly unveiled monogram (interlocking Cs and Js rather than the usual Cs and Ds, sewn over loose sleeveless knits) to the soundtrack: a new high-profile collaborative track starring Scott and the rapper Westside Gunn. The entire collection that predictably broke Instagram was a reminder of Jones’ bizarre ability to capture cultural moment and the enduring power that emerges when artists and designers open their doors to each other.

