Fashion marries film in Hood By Air visualizer





It’s been a few months since cult and favorite fashion brand, Hood By Air, announced their comeback. Today, the brand has made one of its first waves since its redesign via a long-awaited visualizer – The prologue. The full fashion visual teaser debuted on the Instagram page of an arm of his conglomerate – The Anonymous Club. The short prefaces the upcoming Hood By Airs parade, as a dystopian paradoxical prediction for civilization, manifested in characters wearing the clothes. The visual by Roger Guardia is presented by Anonymous Club and HBA and is produced by Canada Pictures, with music by Anonymous Sound. The brand describes the special video presentation as: The essence of a prologue is to create a fundamental guideline that leads a series of events through transitional actions. The Prologue interprets knowledge of the past while introducing new characters from the future. Featuring an exclusive Hood By Air outfit, The Prologue is a visualizer that offers a new perspective on characterization. Anonymous Club is the brain child organically developed by the founder and designer of Hood by Air Shayne Olivier. Anonymous Club is a creative studio that works in the idioms of fine art, installation, performance, music and product and is the fourth branch of the fashion, art and media business. created by Oliver. Other areas of Oliver’s creative activity include luxury fashion brand Hood By Air; a direct-to-consumer sales platform, HBS; a re-transmitter of items from the trademark archives, Museum; and Anonymous club. Last week, Anonymous Club and founding artist Leech, delivered their Prologue mix which was created on NTS. Anonymous Club creates radical art and artifacts designed to upend tradition, infiltrate the mainstream and remake pop culture in its own image. Together they created the textures and setting for a sound collaboration, with Oliver as musical director. Oliver credits the creation of Hood By Air to autonomy, as a way to provide a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stagnant room. Leech covered Dazed and Buffalo Zine while Anonymous Club produced covers for Paper (Soft top by plane), Garage (Mary J Blige) and Office (Yves Tumeur). The prologue visualizer is the first larger video offering and will premiere on July 15. Scroll up to see the teaser of The prologue by Hood by Air, or keep scrolling through the official posters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackfilm.com/read/2021/06/the-prologue-fashion-marries-film-in-a-visualizer-from-hood-by-air/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos