Two-thirds of workers want to ditch the office dress code

Australian employees want to ditch the suit and tie, advocating instead “casual Fridays” all week, according to a new poll. Vendor Buy Now, Pay Later Klarna and YouGov’s survey of 1,018 Australian adults found that two-thirds of office workers wanted more freedom to express their own personal style at work. Before the last COVID outbreak, many companies had allowed employees to return to the office, with activity spiking in most central business districts (CBD). The survey found that 80% of those polled agreed that they should be able to express themselves freely in the office, but only 22% said they could wear whatever clothes and accessories they wanted. The results revealed that the desire to drop the dress code went beyond “materialistic” intentions. Almost half (49%) of respondents said expressing their own personal style would make them feel more valued, while 85% said they were more productive wearing clothes they were comfortable in. . Australian stylist Fleur Egan said the pandemic caused a shift in workers’ values ​​towards fashion and self-expression. “In 2021, people expect they can be themselves, no matter where they are or what they are doing. The pandemic has changed where and how we have worked,” Ms. Egan said. “It also woke us up to the fact that certain professional expectations, such as dress code, were and are being exceeded.” Dress codes in the office have also proven to be a financial burden for many workers. More than eight in ten office workers (82%) confirmed purchasing different clothes for the office that they would not otherwise need. While 62% of respondents spent an average of $ 919 on office clothes each year, 25% spent more than $ 1,000 per year and 6% spent more than $ 3,000. Ms Egan said a growing number of Australian designers are redefining the concept of workwear. “There is momentum in the category, and if we can release our expectations of what’s appropriate and what isn’t in the office setting, we’ll all be better off,” she said. . While many workers were keen to kick the company’s appearance up a notch, nearly two-thirds (64%) said they feared being judged for not dressing to a certain standard. David Sandtrom, Klarna’s chief marketing officer, said the company is calling on companies to drop the dress code. “At Klarna, our employees are not required to adhere to a specific corporate dress code,” said Mr. Sandtrom. “As long as you are adequately covered, the most we need in our Sydney office is for them to wear shoes to outpatient meetings. “We give them the means to upset it and allow their individuality. This in turn has helped us create a truly great, creative and productive work environment. We implore others to do the same. “ Photo by Romain V on Unsplash

