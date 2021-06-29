Feel free in Palm Springs with clothing-optional hotels

From the first gay clothing-optional hotel in Palm Springs to award-winning gay men’s clothing-optional resorts, PASSPORT has put together a list of several resorts where you can be in your element.

Palm Springs is known for its hot springs, stylish hotels, and spas. This utopia is also filled with beach resorts in the desert where clothing is optional. Cushioned by the desert air and stunning mountain views, many of these resorts cater to gay men. Each boutique hotel cultivates a safe and positive environment for the body while respecting the openness that nudism and naturism allow.

Discover gay paradise at Vista Grande Resort

the Great view became the first gay clothing-optional motel in Palm Springs in 1984. Fast-forwarding 35 years, the aura remains the same. Find interesting men from all over the world beyond the modest little wooden front door. The property consists of lush gardens with hummingbirds and waterfalls. Rooms vary in size, from the 250-square-foot poolside cabanas to the 900-square-foot large residential-style Royal Waterfall Suite.

The resort offers a concierge service generally associated with the best hotels in the world. The wonderful staff are committed to exceeding expectations and making a vacation at Vista Grande perfect. Ideal for an adventure weekend or to treat yourself to an extended stay at Gay Paradise.

The fun never ends at Canyon Club Hotel

Live nothing but fun at The Canyon Club Hotel, a gay men’s resort with no clothes on. A large spa, a hammam, a sauna and a park at the back, complete with a labyrinth, surround the giant swimming pool. There are 32 bedrooms, eight of them have private patios and eight others have full kitchens. A continental breakfast is served each morning, and being a few blocks from downtown, you can easily go out for lunch and dinner. Did someone say shopping? There are a variety of shops and restaurants within walking distance on Palm Canyon Drive.

Bask in the sun around the pool or take a dip in the 16-person spa. The hotel is pet-friendly, and if you need help, the Canyon Club has one of the friendliest and most courteous employees in Palm Springs.

Forget the outside world at the Warm Sands Hacienda

Walk the quiet lands of The Hacienda at Warm Sands and forget about the outside world. An upscale gay resort with lush greenery, a Japanese water feature, Saltillo tiled patios and walkways, an outdoor fire pit, inground spa, and two large swimming pools. In some areas like pools, spa, and patios, swimsuits are optional. Serves a continental breakfast in the morning, followed by gourmet sandwiches, salads and wraps at lunch.

With just ten suites, the Hacienda has a 1: 1 staff-to-room ratio, ensuring all guests receive attentive service. The Hacienda is well known for consistently providing unparalleled customer care and exceeding guest expectations. A favorite among seasoned travelers around the world.

Desert Paradise at Desert Paradise Resort Hotel

The award-winning gay men’s resort with clothing optional Desert Paradise Resort Hotel is located right in the center of Gay Warm Sands. There are 14 rooms and suites by the pool. A large saltwater swimming pool and spa, steam rooms and saunas as well as a manicured garden can be found on the property. For those special moments, there is a romantic fireplace and an outdoor shower garden. A delicious continental breakfast awaits you in the morning.

The staff go above and beyond when it comes to service. Recently purchased in 2020, the owners have spruced up the rooms and property for visitors to relax and soak up the sun. Future plans may include rooms with kitchenettes for guests who wish to extend their stay.

How to get to Palm Springs

Fly or drive! Palm Springs offers a memorable escape from everyday life. Eleven airlines serve Palm Springs International Airport with non-stop flights from various destinations. A comfortable ride from Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix and Las Vegas. From events to resorts and nightclubs to live entertainment, Palm Springs is an ongoing and welcoming celebration of queer culture.

About Palm Springs’ Favorite Small Hotels

Palm Springs Preferred Hotels is home to nearly 80 small independent boutique hotels, 11 of which are optional menswear resorts. From quaint inns and quietly secluded bungalows to trendy, modern poolside hangouts, the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels cater to a range of traveler tastes.

Visit palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com for more information about the hotel.

