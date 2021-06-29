‘NBA players dressed in jail’: Phil Jackson’s response to David Stern’s dress code smacks of racism, as Scottie Pippen puts it bluntly





In light of Scottie Pippen calling Phil Jackson a racist, NBA Reddit and Twitter are buzzing with questionable statements from the latter. Jackson was born in 1945 and has been around basketball for his entire adult life. You would think that being surrounded by such gifted black individuals would counter Phil’s racist tendencies. But a closer look at his life reveals some undeniably racist comments and actions. His book titled “Maverick” had very questionable content in which he accused black NBA players of seeking individual glory. Also Read: Have No Problem Calling Phil Jackson A Racist: Scottie Pippen Cites Kobe Bryant Incident And Toni Kukocs Is The Latest Stroke To Highlight Jackson’s Racism Scottie Pippen brought a new perspective on the varying degrees to which the actions of the Zen master have portrayed a racist image of man. One of the discussions raised on Reddit concerned his response to David Stern’s dress code rules in 2005. There is undeniably cheeky racism in the way Jackson reacted to the new NBA dress code. What Phil Jackson Said In Response To David Stern Imposing A Dress Code On NBA Players The year 2005 saw tremendous changes in the way the NBA performed. It was the year after the Malice in the Palace incident, and the league looked decidedly different. David Stern was attempting a league image cleanup. He instituted a set of rules regarding what players could wear in the arenas before the game. It was an attempt to make the players appear more “family”. This code required players to wear collared shirts and dress pants or jeans for matches. Players were also prohibited from wearing oversized baseball caps or jewelry while engaging in team-related activities. Phil Jackson had been calling for such changes for some time at the time. His statement, as reported by The Sun, really exposes his very questionable mindset regarding the education of the league’s players – most of whom had managed to get out of the “hood”: Players have been dressing in prison gear for the past five or six years. Everything that happens is like gangster, thug stuff. It’s time. It was time to do it. Also read: I think Michael Jordan and I have both moved on in our lives: Scottie Pippen admits he hasn’t spoken to MJ since the last dance aired last year But you have to remember where you come from. I wore overalls when I was a player once. But I didn’t go to the games or the events that take place there. For the majority of these young men, rap stars, hip-hop guys are really heroes or colleagues. . . We even have some that own them in the league. And it’s not the same audience. Our audience is made up of businessmen, businesswomen and children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportsrush.com/nba-news-nba-players-have-been-dressing-in-prison-garb-phil-jacksons-response-to-david-stern-imposing-dress-codes-reeks-of-racism-as-scottie-pippen-bluntly-puts-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos