Clothing is theater: Jonathan Anderson on his latest Loewe collection

Alongside the images of David Sims from Loewe spring / summer 2022, Jonathan Anderson tells AnOther the story of the collection, in his own words





Jonathan Anderson recalls going to TK Maxx as a teenager, choosing an orange jacket and tiger-print pants, which he then wore to an event at his high school in Northern Ireland. Unfortunately, he was destroyed by his peers; thereafter, he returned to the low-key rugby jersey, never attempting such a look again. But the moment stuck with him. In the end, in the end, everything I do, especially when it comes to men and gender, is an obscure fantasy of what I would like to get up in the morning and wear, he says on Zoom. Most recent Anderson Loewe collection presented in two hardback books and a series of posters, alongside a bag of stars that glow in the dark, this moment of youthful experimentation, explored for the first time in its spring / summer 2022 collection of its labels eponymous last week. This idea of ​​going back to my early days is, for me, to try and find some naivety in clothes right now, so that I can reset my own thinking, says Anderson, comparing his own primary fashion moment moving to London to attend college at what we all go through now as we decide what to wear in the world, who we want to be. We were going through this history of taste where we no longer know what our own taste is.

46 Loewe Spring / Summer 2022 Menswear

The resulting collection explores these eccentricities and anxieties, offering a stack of delirious color, prints and surface textures in response to clothing like theater, Anderson says. He compares daring looks, which can be adorned with garland fronds or adorned with sequined zebra stripes, to seeing a crocodile on the street. That’s what turns me on about fashion, we’re still uncomfortable with the idea of ​​the eccentric. In one of the hardcover books, these looks are captured in a series of collages by David Sims, the photographer is a longtime hero of Andersons, akin to the posters and flyers handed out for club nights in Ibiza in the 1990s. I wanted that super surreal take on the flamboyant male, he says of his decision to shoot with Sims, basing these images with a monograph by young German painter Florian Krewer, whose weird and colorful figures are often seen hanging out at night. I saw his work several years ago at an exhibition in London, he continues. I never had a reaction to the painting when I look at the work and I want to be in this scene because I don’t understand it. I don’t know this world … I’ve never spent an evening like this. Here, Anderson tells AnOther the story of the collection, in his own words.

Photograph by David Sims, courtesy by Loewe