Mary J. Blige’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years





For more than three decades, Mary J. Blige, the de facto queen of hip-hop soul, has always been a trailblazer. The word style icon is used a lot, but for the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist, whose soulful voice helped redefine the genre with a hip-hop twist, it’s even more appropriate. From music to film, the R&B singer-slash-actress has carved out a legendary career that has spanned generations. Even early on, with his signature streetwear style, Blige was still setting trends. As it evolved, so did its fashion. With her blonde locks, monochrome outfits, tall boots and signature shades, Blige left a significant imprint on the ’90s and early 2000s. The multi-platinum artist is undoubtedly one of the luminaries. responsible for bridging the gap between hip-hop and mainstream music and fashion. The Bronx native has since evolved from her tomboy days to the high glamor of Discovery. The “Not Gon ‘Cry” singer worked with legendary stylist Misa Hylton early in her career and more recently with HBO celebrity stylist and judge Law Roach. Legendary. Here are some of Blige’s unforgettable looks over the years. 01 Cool tomboy Blige, with his iconic tomboy style on stage wearing plaid Bermuda shorts and a men’s button down shirt. Photo by Raymond Boyd / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 02 Elegant and sexy Blige to the 1990s donning a shiny black bodysuit, iconic dark sunglasses and hoops. Photo by Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 03 Bleaching Blige attends the 1995 American Music Awards in an all-white pantsuit, a white painter’s hat, and silver tennis shoes. Photo by Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 04 Designer Mami Blige performed onstage at Madison Square Garden, circa 1995, wearing Fendi pants and a striped fur coat. Photo by David Corio / Redferns 05 Black on black Blige walked the red carpet at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in a two-piece leather suit and a fur bomber jacket. Photo by Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 06 Sexy and distressed Blige attends the 1st BET Awards in 2001, donning a distressed denim dress and white go-go boots. Photo by Gregg DeGuire / WireImage 07 The lady in white Never losing her luster, Blige shone at the 2007 Grammy Awards in a white belted dress that showed off her shoulders. Photo by Chris Polk / FilmMagic 08 Undefeated boot game Blige literally invented all-white outerwear. Blige takes the stage at “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at The Lincoln Memorial” on January 18, 2009. Blige completed the look with a pea coat, white gloves and pale python knee-length boots. Photo by Kevin Mazur / WireImage 09 Track girl In possibly one of her best looks, Blige struts the catwalk in an all-black and elegant Malandrino dress with Parisian designer Catherine Malandrino during her 2010 exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Photo by Dario Cantatore / Getty Images ten Movie star style Blige is all smiles attending the 2017 premiere of Muddy at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. Photo by Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/fashion/mary-j-blige-best-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos