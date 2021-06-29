2 men arrested for robbing Charlotte County Walmarts, MPs say





CHARLOTTE COUNTY Two Charlotte County men were arrested for similarly stealing from two separate Walmart stores. MPs say Brian Diebold, 40, from Englewood, went to Walmart on South McCall Road on June 12, took out a Shark vacuum from its box and put it in a large blue cooler he took taken in the sporting goods section. He also removed the tag from a gray Under Armor cap and placed it on his head before checking out and paying for certain items. He hid the cooler, which contained the vacuum cleaner, from the cashiers’ sight and left the building, passing all the other outlets. Diebold was identified via surveillance footage, contacted and agreed to meet with MPs, who found a cooler and a gray Under Armor hat inside the work vehicle in which Diebold arrived. An American flag lanyard, worn by the suspect in the video, was also found in the vehicle. The void, however, was not. Diebold faces a petty theft charge and has since been released from jail on $ 2,500 bail. Two weeks later, on June 26, a man walked into the Walmart in Murdock Circle and placed a red cooler in his cart. The man, later identified as Johnathan Hartman, 33, who is homeless, according to CCSO, is seen in security video collecting and concealing numerous items inside the cooler as he was walking around the store. He also placed a fan in the cart and walked out through the Garden Center, passing all the outlets. After leaving with the items, Hartman returned empty-handed to the Garden Center, where he was arrested by a CCSO deputy. A subsequent search of his person revealed a glass pipe in his pocket with a white residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The red cooler was located across the street in the Target truck loading area with the stolen items inside, MPs said. Hartman’s criminal history revealed five separate incidents of previous thefts, the CCSO said. He faces petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and remains in the Charlotte County jail on $ 5,000 bail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winknews.com/2021/06/28/2-men-arrested-for-stealing-from-charlotte-county-walmarts-deputies-say/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos