Amy Hart puts on a leggy display in a shimmering dress

Published

43 seconds ago

on

By

 


Amy Hart shows off leggy show in a shimmering dress as she joins glamorous Arabella Chi at the Love Island 2021 screening, studded with reality stars

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

They rose to fame in the 2019 Love Island series.

And Amy Hartand Arabella Chi looked amazing as they attended the Tinder Love Island 2021 screening of reality TV star in London on Monday.

Amy, 27, demonstrated her legs in a short shimmering silver dress which she teamed with black open-toed heels.

Toned: Arabella looked ready for summer in a lemon dress

Alumni: Amy Hart and Arabella Chi looked amazing as they attended Tinder Love Island 2021 reality TV screening in London on Monday

She completed the look with a quilted black handbag and added a bit more sparkle with a pair of silver earrings.

Arabella, 30, showed off her tanned legs in a lemon shirt dress paired with sneakers as she posed.

Love Island 2016 star Kady McDermott, 25, caught the eye in pastel pink outfits as she posed a storm.

Love Island 2017 star Chris Hughes, 28, also made an appearance as he took a trip down memory lane at the screening.

It comes after Amy gave a candid glimpse of what Love Islanders can expect before entering the villa on Monday night.

Joining her former contestant Jack Fincham on Good Morning Britainon Friday, she explained what the producers are telling contestants: “They are saying audiences might not like you and people might not like you.”

The duo detailed their crippling nerves before entering the show and admitted they were “nervous and excited” to be a part of the phenomenon.

Speaking to Richard Arnold, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, Amy said, “They’re coming in tomorrow. I literally have Thursday night, it was like last supper, I had pizza, mac and cheese. .

Style: She completed the look with a quilted black handbag and added a bit more sparkle with a pair of silver earrings

Pose: The former Love Island contestant was able to trust herself as she posed for photos in the street

“Then we got a text as the bill came in saying ‘Amy has to be in hall dress tomorrow morning’ and I had just eaten the biggest pizza! They will be quite excited but will get nervous.

Jack continued, “I had no idea what I was going to do and you are so nervous but excited at the same time. It’s just the fact that all these people that you don’t know and people are looking at you, you don’t know what to put aside.

Discussing the producers’ warning, which has escalated the tragedies around the show, she said, “And they tell you when you walk in you hear this doom speech where they say the audience might not like you and that people might not like you. “

Jack explained the intimidating prospect of the opening scenes, saying, “Yeah, you can just sit there on your own.” while Amy said, “I thought they were going to trade it off and make the men choose and no one was going to come forward for me.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

