Beautiful Lives Project Celebrates Inclusiveness With Special Needs Fashion Show





Runway Rockstars showcases the beauty of human life through fashion McKinney, TX (June 28, 2021) Walking the runway in trendy designs and showcasing the beauty of mankind, Belles Vies project sends its most inclusive models to the runway for a special event celebrating the disability community. Track rockstars is a fun fashion show that invites guests to experience joy and unity in an immersive and rewarding program accessible to all. The Beautiful Lives Project presents Runway Rockstars in historic downtown McKinney on Saturdays. July 3, just after the Rouge, Blanc and BOOM! Parade at 107 N. Kentucky Street. “Runway Rockstars is such a special event for everyone involved because of its message and its efforts to create a fun and positive experience for people with disabilities who can often feel disadvantaged,” said Stacy Apple, Executive Director of Beautiful Lives. Project. “The Fashion Show is one of our exciting and successful annual events because of how encouraging and uplifting it can be for all involved. We are delighted to host this event, for our models to take the stage and to see the outpouring of community support from people who understand the importance of inclusion and enriching the lives of others. Working with the community, organizations and individuals to create opportunities to give people with disabilities the chance to participate in activities and events that are not often available to them due to physical limitations or facilities, Beautiful Lives Project is a non-profit organization creating accessibility for all citizens. The Runway Rockstars Fashion Show is part of this mission to celebrate the beauty of human life, love of family, making friendships and triumphing over challenges while promoting inclusion and enriching the lives of people through athletics, performing arts, visual arts, nature, and wellness. Originally created in 2018 to allow anyone with special needs to participate in a runway fashion event, the show has proven to be fun, building confidence and instilling self-esteem in a group of individuals from all walks of life. . With the essence of the Make-A-Wish foundation, the charm of Returning the Favor, and the energy of America’s Got Talent, Beautiful Lives Project is opening doors wide with its first in-person event since the Covid-19 pandemic. Local boutiques Apricot Lane, Cynthia Elliot, Jasper & Petals, LY Outfitters and Willow House generously came together in a community spirit to style these special models for the runway. Making the McKinney show a successful production is crucial in ultimately bringing Runway Rockstars to suburban towns across the country. This production can bring joy and unity to the disabled community across America. “I’m so interested in involving my daughter. She has CHARGE syndrome and has had a very difficult year medically. After being so isolated this year, I know it would cheer her (and mine) if she had something like that to look forward to, ”said a parent of a Runway Rockstars model. The Runway Rockstars Fashion Show is an annual event recognizing unique and precious people who may be born with differences but shine brightly and are full of character and beauty. This year’s event will take place in downtown McKinney following the town’s annual July 4th Celebration Parade on Saturday July 3rd, located at 107 N. Kentucky Street. Guests are welcome to enjoy the fashion show or get involved in volunteering for the event. Sponsorship packages are available for companies wishing to participate. For those interested in making a donation or who cannot attend the day of, donation possibilities are available and will help support production costs. To learn more about the Beautiful Lives project, visit https://www.beautifullives.org/. Learn more about Runway Rockstars at https://www.beautifullives.org/2021-events/runwayrockstars. About the Belles vies project The Beautiful Lives Project is a 501c registered non-profit organization that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to actively participate in activities and events that may not have previously been available due to physical or facility limitations. They work with communities, organizations, groups and individuals to create, build and expand programs, ensuring an immersive and rewarding experience for all participants. These programs include athletics, performing arts, visual arts, nature and wellness.

